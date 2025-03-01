Red Bull ‘split’ tipped as management change confirmed
A huge Red Bull Formula 1 split has been touted by a Sky F1 pundit, following a management change.
The Milton Keynes-based outfit are currently preparing for the 2025 season at pre-season testing in Bahrain, with a new driver sitting alongside Max Verstappen for the new season.
Liam Lawson has been promoted from Red Bull's sister team, and has replaced Sergio Perez following the Mexican star's dismal 2024 campaign.
However, that move for the 23-year-old has left his former team-mate Yuki Tsunoda at VCARB for another season, having previously spent four full seasons with the Faenza outfit and looking like the favourite for a promotion to the main team for much of 2024.
Tsunoda splits with team
It was seen to be somewhat of a controversial decision when it was revealed at the end of 2024 that it would be Lawson taking the seat alongside Verstappen, with the New Zealander only having raced in 11 grands prix.
Now, it has been reportedly that Tsunoda has split with his management team off the back of the disappointing outcome, instead taking on board a new team.
Sky Sports F1 commentator David Croft said during the pre-season testing broadcast that this could mean a split for the Japanese racing star from Red Bull as a whole, with Tsunoda tipped to take a different path for 2026.
Red Bull's partnership with current engine manufacturer Honda is coming to an end, with Honda Racing instead partnering with Aston Martin in the future, with the Japanese car manufacturer keen to keep a Japanese racing star in F1.
"The news on Yuki this morning is that he’s split with his management, and he’s got a new management team in," Croft revealed on Sky Sports F1.
"This indicates to me that there is a split coming from Red Bull at some stage during the season, and this will be his last season in that Red Bull stable."
