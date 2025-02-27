close global

Welcome to GPFans

CHOOSE YOUR COUNTRY

  • NL
  • GB
  • ES-MX
  • US
  • GB

Are you a F1 Fan? Follow GP Fans

Edition

NL GB ES-MX US
Ferrari star delivers spicy FIA statement as Hamilton BEATEN by predecessor - GPFans F1 Recap

Ferrari star delivers spicy FIA statement as Hamilton BEATEN by predecessor - GPFans F1 Recap

Ferrari star delivers spicy FIA statement as Hamilton BEATEN by predecessor - GPFans F1 Recap

Ferrari star delivers spicy FIA statement as Hamilton BEATEN by predecessor - GPFans F1 Recap

Ferrari F1 star Charles Leclerc has spoken out about a massive change from the FIA after an official announcement was made.

➡️ READ MORE

Sainz gets Hamilton revenge as Ferrari STUNNED by former driver

Former Ferrari driver Carlos Sainz was the surprise topper of the timesheets during Thursday's testing sessions at the Bahrain International Circuit.

➡️ READ MORE

F1 team to run ONE driver in 'Bahrain Grand Prix'

Williams have decided to run one Formula 1 driver during testing, as the team attempt to complete a Bahrain Grand Prix simulation.

➡️ READ MORE

Lewis Hamilton's legendary Mercedes strategy spotted at Ferrari in pre-season testing

Eagle-eyed Lewis Hamilton fans have spotted a continuation of a legendary Mercedes strategy at Ferrari during his early days with his new team.

➡️ READ MORE

Alpine confirm official driver EXIT ahead of 2025 season

Alpine Formula 1 team have confirmed that they have parted ways with one of their drivers heading into the 2025 season.

➡️ READ MORE

Related

Ferrari FIA Carlos Sainz Charles Leclerc Williams Bahrain International Circuit
Red Bull hit with F1 testing PROBLEM as huge absence revealed - GPFans F1 Recap
GPFans Recap

Red Bull hit with F1 testing PROBLEM as huge absence revealed - GPFans F1 Recap

  • February 26, 2025 23:54
Potential Ricciardo F1 return given UPDATE as axed Red Bull star reveals Horner talks - GPFans F1 Recap
GPFans Recap

Potential Ricciardo F1 return given UPDATE as axed Red Bull star reveals Horner talks - GPFans F1 Recap

  • February 25, 2025 23:56

Latest News

GPFans Recap

Ferrari star delivers spicy FIA statement as Hamilton BEATEN by predecessor - GPFans F1 Recap

  • 2 hours ago
Latest F1 News

Verstappen and Norris in BAR BRAWL admission

  • 3 hours ago
Latest F1 News

Australian racing star confirmed in NEW team lineup as official partnership announced

  • 3 hours ago
Lewis Hamilton

Lewis Hamilton's legendary Mercedes strategy spotted at Ferrari in pre-season testing

  • Yesterday 21:11
Pre-Season Testing 2025

WATCH FREE: F1 Testing 2025 final day start time, TV channel and live stream

  • Yesterday 19:58
F1 News & Gossip

F1 star reveals RISKY tactic in major test admission

  • Yesterday 19:08
More news

Related news

More news

F1 Standings

Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Ontdek het op Google Play
x