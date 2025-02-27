Ferrari star delivers spicy FIA statement as Hamilton BEATEN by predecessor - GPFans F1 Recap

Ferrari F1 star Charles Leclerc has spoken out about a massive change from the FIA after an official announcement was made.

➡️ READ MORE

Sainz gets Hamilton revenge as Ferrari STUNNED by former driver

Former Ferrari driver Carlos Sainz was the surprise topper of the timesheets during Thursday's testing sessions at the Bahrain International Circuit.

➡️ READ MORE

F1 team to run ONE driver in 'Bahrain Grand Prix'

Williams have decided to run one Formula 1 driver during testing, as the team attempt to complete a Bahrain Grand Prix simulation.

➡️ READ MORE

Lewis Hamilton's legendary Mercedes strategy spotted at Ferrari in pre-season testing

Eagle-eyed Lewis Hamilton fans have spotted a continuation of a legendary Mercedes strategy at Ferrari during his early days with his new team.

➡️ READ MORE

Alpine confirm official driver EXIT ahead of 2025 season

Alpine Formula 1 team have confirmed that they have parted ways with one of their drivers heading into the 2025 season.

➡️ READ MORE

Related