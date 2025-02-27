Leclerc delivers statement as FIA make official Monaco GP change

Ferrari star Charles Leclerc has spoken out on a massive change to the official rules for the Monaco Grand Prix.

The Formula 1 star's home race is the only one expected to be impacted by the change, less than 12 months after the Monegasque won in his back yard for the first time in his career.

The historic track has long been criticised for the difficulty of overtaking through the tight, winding streets, often leading to very defensive driving and a dearth of on-track passes.

Indeed, a first-lap red flag in 2024 saw every car make their one required pitstop to change tyres before going into conservation mode for the remaining 77 laps, with drivers convinced that even the massive pace increase of new tyres would do little to actually help them sneak past their rivals.

Carbon fibre flew when Sergio Perez crashed in Monaco last year

Charles Leclerc finally won his home race in 2024

What have the FIA changed for the Monaco GP?

In an effort to spice up future editions of the race, the FIA have confirmed that the number of mandatory pitstops will be increased, allowing for at least a little more tactical nuance.

The change seems unlikely to improve the on-track spectacle, with the ballooning size of F1 cars - currently around 5.5m long and at least 2m wide - fundamentally creating an issue around such a tight track.

Leclerc was asked his views on the changes, with AutoHebdo reporting that the Ferrari star replied: "Because the strategy is going to become a bit more important, I think that’s a good thing.

"Monaco is super exciting on Saturday - for us drivers it’s incredible, it’s the best qualifying of the year. On Sunday it’s a bit less exciting…not much is happening. So I think it’s a way to spice things up a bit more."

He added: "We have to be open-minded. If this is the direction we’re going in today, we have to see if it makes a difference or not and be ready to go back if it’s not the right solution."