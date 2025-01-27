Red Bull and Verstappen in FIA jab after iconic phrase REMOVED

Max Verstappen and Red Bull have issued a jibe at the FIA after they removed part of an iconic phrase from a social media post.

The FIA recently announced further restrictions for Formula 1 drivers, which could see them receive points deductions and race bans for misconduct violations, such as swearing.

Last Wednesday an updated version of the FIA's International Sporting Code for 2025 was published, where the punishments for misconduct were tightened, including a €40,000 (£34,000) fine for a first time offence.

The FIA further escalated these penalties, with a second offence incurring a fine of €80,000 (£68,000) and a suspended one-month suspension, whilst a third offence could prompt a €120,000 (£102,000) fine, plus one-month suspension and deduction of championship points.

Max Verstappen is known for his foul-mouthed rants

Max Verstappen and the FIA were embroiled in a swearing row in 2024

Verstappen quote altered after FIA announcement

Verstappen was involved in a swearing feud with the FIA at the 2024 Singapore Grand Prix, which resulted in the champion having to complete an act of community service.

However, if the Dutchman commits similar offences again he could be in for a stricter punishment, with Red Bull extra mindful of these new rules in their latest social media post.

F1 posted a short clip to their social media of the funniest moments of 2024, one of which was an iconic quote from Verstappen at the Monaco GP.

“F*** me this is boring,” he said over team radio.

“Should have brought my pillow.”

Red Bull’s social media account responded to the video with a picture of Verstappen holding a pillow, where the team radio quote was printed on the design.

Yet, the pillow was missing one crucial part of the quote, with the swear word at the start missing entirely, blanked out rather than starred.

The actual design, as revealed in Red Bull’s 2024 ‘Season Unwrapped’ video, reads ‘f*** me this is boring’ initially, however the first word on the social media post appeared to be completely removed.

