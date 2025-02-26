F1 champion backs FIA in row over 'DEVIL'S WORDS'
A two-time Formula 1 world champion has come out on the FIA's side in the swearing row which has dominated the sport over the winter.
Max Verstappen was punished with a community service-style penalty for swearing during a press conference last year, setting off a chain reaction which has seen the Grand Prix Drivers' Association (GPDA) criticise FIA president Mohammed Ben Sulayem for his handling of the row.
Drivers have been threatened with further sanctions if they fail to moderate their language, with Charles Leclerc also fined for a verbal slip in a press conference not long after the Verstappen incident.
Ben Sulayem has also intimated that he may consider preventing the broadcasting of team radio messages in future, despite those messages being censored before they make it to broadcast.
A number of people around F1 and motorsport in general have criticised the measures, but two-time champion Mika Hakkinen has warned drivers that they have a responsibility to their younger fans.
The 56-year-old told Finnish newspaper Ilta Sanomat: "Even if you can swear in ski jumping, skiing, football and basketball, that doesn’t mean you can do it in Formula 1. I think F1 should be an example in every way."
He continued: "I refuse to believe that parents would teach their children to swear. Of course, if someone hits their thumb with a hammer, I understand that at that point someone might let out a few of the devil’s words."
While admitting that he did swear at times in his own racing career, the Finn added: "I don’t think it’s terribly difficult to follow rules like this. Swearing doesn’t make you a tough guy or girl. If and when drivers are role models for young people, wouldn’t it be nicer to move forward with the right vocabulary?"
