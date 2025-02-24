Christian Horner Red Bull exit verdict issued as contract bombshell drops - GPFans F1 Recap
Christian Horner Red Bull exit verdict issued as contract bombshell drops - GPFans F1 Recap
Red Bull Formula 1 team principal Christian Horner has been handed a huge verdict over his position at the former constructors' champions ahead of the 2025 season.
➡️ READ MORE
Axed F1 star seemingly retires in BOMBSHELL contract announcement
An axed Formula 1 star has seemingly retired from motorsport after a devastating contract announcement.
➡️ READ MORE
Newey reveals his favourite F1 team... and it's NOT Red Bull
Adrian Newey has lifted the lid on his favourite Formula 1 team that have played a major part in his success – and it's not Red Bull.
➡️ READ MORE
F1 car goes on sale for ONLY £150
A Formula 1 car is currently available to purchase for just £150 ahead of the upcoming 2025 season.
➡️ READ MORE
Mercedes release MAJOR statement in relation to Saudi Arabian Grand Prix
Mercedes have announced some stunning new plans ahead of the 2025 campaign, as they prepare for their first season without Lewis Hamilton.
➡️ READ MORE
Related
Change your timezone:
Latest News
Christian Horner Red Bull exit verdict issued as contract bombshell drops - GPFans F1 Recap
- 1 hour ago
Mercedes drop new F1 team-mate hint in upcoming announcement
- 1 hour ago
Max Verstappen reveals 2025 F1 absence plans in FIA suspension claim
- 2 hours ago
Lewis Hamilton set for SENSATIONAL Angela Cullen reunion at Bahrain pre-season testing
- 3 hours ago
Huge decision made as Christian Horner Red Bull team principal verdict issued
- Yesterday 19:57
FIA swearing row takes FRESH twist as official statement issued
- Yesterday 18:57