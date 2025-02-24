close global

Christian Horner Red Bull exit verdict issued as contract bombshell drops - GPFans F1 Recap

Red Bull Formula 1 team principal Christian Horner has been handed a huge verdict over his position at the former constructors' champions ahead of the 2025 season.

Axed F1 star seemingly retires in BOMBSHELL contract announcement

An axed Formula 1 star has seemingly retired from motorsport after a devastating contract announcement.

Newey reveals his favourite F1 team... and it's NOT Red Bull

Adrian Newey has lifted the lid on his favourite Formula 1 team that have played a major part in his success – and it's not Red Bull.

F1 car goes on sale for ONLY £150

A Formula 1 car is currently available to purchase for just £150 ahead of the upcoming 2025 season.

Mercedes release MAJOR statement in relation to Saudi Arabian Grand Prix

Mercedes have announced some stunning new plans ahead of the 2025 campaign, as they prepare for their first season without Lewis Hamilton.

Historic Ricciardo moment recalled as F1 team confirm seat return - GPFans Recap
GPFans Recap

Historic Ricciardo moment recalled as F1 team confirm seat return - GPFans Recap

  • February 23, 2025 23:42
Ricciardo set to profit in 'Alpine' announcement as axed F1 star returns 'home' - GPFans F1 Recap
GPFans Recap

Ricciardo set to profit in 'Alpine' announcement as axed F1 star returns 'home' - GPFans F1 Recap

  • February 22, 2025 23:42

GPFans Recap

Christian Horner Red Bull exit verdict issued as contract bombshell drops - GPFans F1 Recap

  • 1 hour ago
F1 Social

Mercedes drop new F1 team-mate hint in upcoming announcement

  • 1 hour ago
Max Verstappen reveals 2025 F1 absence plans in FIA suspension claim

  • 2 hours ago
Lewis Hamilton set for SENSATIONAL Angela Cullen reunion at Bahrain pre-season testing

  • 3 hours ago
Red Bull

Huge decision made as Christian Horner Red Bull team principal verdict issued

  • Yesterday 19:57
FIA swearing row takes FRESH twist as official statement issued

  • Yesterday 18:57
