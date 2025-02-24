F1 car goes on sale for ONLY £150

A Formula 1 car is currently available to purchase for just £150 ahead of the upcoming 2025 season.

The new championship campaign will kick off in just three weeks at the Australian Grand Prix, with all 10 teams and their drivers for the year preparing to head to Bahrain for pre-season testing later this week.

Starting on February 26 and running until February 28, the pre-season testing sessions will run at Bahrain International Circuit and provide the chance for teams and drivers to get to grips with their new machinery and fine-tune the setup ahead of the first round of the campaign.

Frontrunners McLaren will be looking to get off to a strong start and squash any ideas from their rivals that the papaya outfit aren't capable of doing one better than their title success last year and taking home both the drivers' and constructors' trophies in 2025.

2024's runner-up Ferrari will be the most anticipated team of the sessions after seven-time champion Lewis Hamilton has joined their ranks to race alongside yet another potential title rival, Charles Leclerc.

Then there is Red Bull, who, having dropped down to third in the team standings last year despite a fourth consecutive championship win for star driver Max Verstappen, will likely split their sessions fairly evenly between the reigning champion and his new team-mate Liam Lawson.

McLaren are the reigning constructors' world champions

McLaren drivers Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri will both be hoping they can contend for the drivers' title this year

McLaren F1 car up for grabs

Following a successful year on track and their first championship victory since 1998, a McLaren F1 car has been put up for sale for just £149.99 for young budding drivers looking to make their first moves behind the wheel.

The 'McLaren F1 car 12V electric ride on' is not only much cheaper than any of the team's authentic machinery but it also boasts an impressive spec for a young racer's first wheels, with an "easy-to-control 2-speed setting, with a top speed of 3mph."

It's a tiny bit shy of the 201mph version driven by Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri during the 2023 season, which was McLaren's 60th as a team.

With an age suitability suggestion of 3+ years, why not start your child off early on their journey to F1!

