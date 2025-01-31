New F1 star ECSTATIC over pre-season testing results in major boost for shock team
New F1 star ECSTATIC over pre-season testing results in major boost for shock team
A Formula 1 driver has given rise to hopes that a shock team could be challenging right up the field in 2025.
Aston Martin were that team in 2023, rocketing up from 55 points the previous year to finish with 280 points after a breakout performance in pre-season testing, with Fernando Alonso guiding the AMR23 to eight podium finishes.
F1 HEADLINES: Hamilton Ferrari absence confirmed as team issue official statement
READ MORE: Astonishing details of Ricciardo's F1 COMEBACK revealed
Aston only finished fifth in the constructors' championship that season, largely due to the failure of Lance Stroll to match his team-mate's performance – failing to secure a single podium finish and languishing in tenth in the drivers' standings.
F1 fans are always on the lookout for a team who have taken a massive leap over the winter, with Brawn GP's stunning performance in 2009 a constant reminder that the seemingly impossible isn't ever that far away.
READ MORE: Hamilton and Ferrari fears raised over 'internal friction' concerns
Who could shock F1 in 2025?
Brawn took over a Honda team which finished ninth in the constructors' championship the previous season and transformed them into a winning machine in their sole season in the sport, taking both championships in 2009 to stun the sport.
A number of teams have been in Barcelona this week for testing with their 2023 cars, and rookie driver Gabriel Bortoleto has hinted that it might be his Sauber team – soon to become Audi – who make the leap in 2025.
Posting on social media, he wrote: "Just finished two days of testing in Barcelona. Very positive days. A lot of mileage done. Much better than Imola actually as it was raining there so we couldn’t do so many laps as we only have a 1,000km limit.
“Very happy with the results achieved during these two days, the progress that has been done and the laps as well. Thank you for the support and I’m looking forward to starting the season!”
Another successful pre-season test for Gabi 💪 pic.twitter.com/o46o5BGHsz— Stake F1 Team KICK Sauber (@stakef1team_ks) January 31, 2025
Sauber, of course, finished last in the 2024 championship, forced to wait until the 23rd race of the season to get their first and only points finish.
READ MORE: Hamilton health update issued following Ferrari crash
Related
Change your timezone:
Latest News
New F1 star ECSTATIC over pre-season testing results in major boost for shock team
- 9 minutes ago
Reason behind Hamilton Ferrari crash revealed as health update issued
- 1 hour ago
Perez in shock Mercedes F1 return discussion as huge call made
- 2 hours ago
FIA drop Ford BOMBSHELL in official new team announcement
- 3 hours ago
F1 News Today: Hamilton Ferrari absence confirmed as team issue official statement
- Today 16:03
Wolff issues 'divorce' statement after Hamilton Ferrari crash
- Today 12:57