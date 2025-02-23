Historic Ricciardo moment recalled as F1 team confirm seat return - GPFans Recap
One of Daniel Ricciardo's most famous Formula 1 wins has been recalled during a reflection of Red Bull's performance issues - but it was nearly never to be.
Mercedes confirm Bottas F1 driver seat RETURN
Valtteri Bottas has made his race seat return with Mercedes after the Finn was caught stepping into the Formula 1 team’s 2025 challenger.
Vettel replacement CONFIRMED in F1 driver role
A Formula 1 driver replacement has been announced for 2025 concerning Sebastian Vettel, with just three weeks to go until the season-opening Australian Grand Prix.
Lewis Hamilton fan hit with police action after causing DESTRUCTION at Ferrari event
A Ferrari fan has been fined after taking extreme measures during a Lewis Hamilton test run around the team's private Fiorano track, according to reports.
Ferrari say farewell as F1 team drops huge name
A Formula 1 team have dropped a number of key names ahead of the 2025 season, in which they will have an all-new driver lineup.
