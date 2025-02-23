close global

One of Daniel Ricciardo's most famous Formula 1 wins has been recalled during a reflection of Red Bull's performance issues - but it was nearly never to be.

Mercedes confirm Bottas F1 driver seat RETURN

Valtteri Bottas has made his race seat return with Mercedes after the Finn was caught stepping into the Formula 1 team’s 2025 challenger.

Vettel replacement CONFIRMED in F1 driver role

A Formula 1 driver replacement has been announced for 2025 concerning Sebastian Vettel, with just three weeks to go until the season-opening Australian Grand Prix.

Lewis Hamilton fan hit with police action after causing DESTRUCTION at Ferrari event

A Ferrari fan has been fined after taking extreme measures during a Lewis Hamilton test run around the team's private Fiorano track, according to reports.

Ferrari say farewell as F1 team drops huge name

A Formula 1 team have dropped a number of key names ahead of the 2025 season, in which they will have an all-new driver lineup.

Red Bull Lewis Hamilton Mercedes Ferrari Daniel Ricciardo Sebastian Vettel
Ricciardo set to profit in 'Alpine' announcement as axed F1 star returns 'home' - GPFans F1 Recap
Ricciardo set to profit in 'Alpine' announcement as axed F1 star returns 'home' - GPFans F1 Recap

  • February 22, 2025 23:42
Verstappen tipped for NEW role as brutal Red Bull snub yields fresh target - GPFans F1 Recap
Verstappen tipped for NEW role as brutal Red Bull snub yields fresh target - GPFans F1 Recap

  • February 21, 2025 23:58

Latest News

Historic Ricciardo moment recalled as F1 team confirm seat return - GPFans Recap

  • 2 hours ago
Kelly Piquet hints MotoGP intrigue after Miami trip

  • 2 hours ago
Ricciardo close to LOSING famous F1 win

  • 3 hours ago
Horner calls for FIA boundaries after Red Bull headaches

  • Yesterday 20:58
F1 News Today: Sainz handed NEW F1 driver role as extraordinary team snub delivered

  • Yesterday 20:20
Verstappen SNUBBED by Red Bull team-mate as Hamilton earns top pick

  • Yesterday 19:56
