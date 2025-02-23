Historic Ricciardo moment recalled as F1 team confirm seat return - GPFans Recap

One of Daniel Ricciardo's most famous Formula 1 wins has been recalled during a reflection of Red Bull's performance issues - but it was nearly never to be.

➡️ READ MORE

Mercedes confirm Bottas F1 driver seat RETURN

Valtteri Bottas has made his race seat return with Mercedes after the Finn was caught stepping into the Formula 1 team’s 2025 challenger.

➡️ READ MORE

Vettel replacement CONFIRMED in F1 driver role

A Formula 1 driver replacement has been announced for 2025 concerning Sebastian Vettel, with just three weeks to go until the season-opening Australian Grand Prix.

➡️ READ MORE

Lewis Hamilton fan hit with police action after causing DESTRUCTION at Ferrari event

A Ferrari fan has been fined after taking extreme measures during a Lewis Hamilton test run around the team's private Fiorano track, according to reports.

➡️ READ MORE

Ferrari say farewell as F1 team drops huge name

A Formula 1 team have dropped a number of key names ahead of the 2025 season, in which they will have an all-new driver lineup.

➡️ READ MORE

Related