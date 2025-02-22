Ricciardo set to profit in 'Alpine' announcement as axed F1 star returns 'home' - GPFans F1 Recap

Daniel Ricciardo could be set for big wins in in 2025 after an 'Alpine' announcement was made.

➡️ READ MORE

Axed F1 star RETURNS in 'home' statement

An axed Formula 1 star has expressed joy as he returns to a former team after failing to secure a full-time race seat ahead of the 2025 season.

➡️ READ MORE

F1 ready for British EXIT as MASSIVE change confirmed

Formula 1 have delivered a major announcement after a highly popular British event was confirmed to be coming to an end in 2025.

➡️ READ MORE

Lewis Hamilton issues Mercedes SNUB in stunning Ferrari admission

Formula 1 legend Lewis Hamilton has candidly spoken about his fresh team switch to Ferrari in the first in-depth interview since joining the Scuderia.

➡️ READ MORE

Stroll issues statement amid Aston Martin EXIT rumours

Aston Martin Formula 1 driver Lance Stroll has issued a statement following rumours that he could make an abrupt exit from the sport.

➡️ READ MORE

Related