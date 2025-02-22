close global

Ricciardo set to profit in 'Alpine' announcement as axed F1 star returns 'home' - GPFans F1 Recap

Daniel Ricciardo could be set for big wins in in 2025 after an 'Alpine' announcement was made.

Axed F1 star RETURNS in 'home' statement

An axed Formula 1 star has expressed joy as he returns to a former team after failing to secure a full-time race seat ahead of the 2025 season.

F1 ready for British EXIT as MASSIVE change confirmed

Formula 1 have delivered a major announcement after a highly popular British event was confirmed to be coming to an end in 2025.

Lewis Hamilton issues Mercedes SNUB in stunning Ferrari admission

Formula 1 legend Lewis Hamilton has candidly spoken about his fresh team switch to Ferrari in the first in-depth interview since joining the Scuderia.

Stroll issues statement amid Aston Martin EXIT rumours

Aston Martin Formula 1 driver Lance Stroll has issued a statement following rumours that he could make an abrupt exit from the sport.

Verstappen tipped for NEW role as brutal Red Bull snub yields fresh target - GPFans F1 Recap
February 21, 2025 23:58
Verstappen tipped for NEW role as brutal Red Bull snub yields fresh target - GPFans F1 Recap

  • February 21, 2025 23:58
Verstappen issues relationship update as F1 star facing 'UGLY' future - GPFans Recap
February 20, 2025 23:56
Verstappen issues relationship update as F1 star facing 'UGLY' future - GPFans Recap

  • February 20, 2025 23:56

Ricciardo set to profit in 'Alpine' announcement as axed F1 star returns 'home' - GPFans F1 Recap
1 hour ago

  • 1 hour ago
Lewis Hamilton

Lewis Hamilton fans SNUB Mercedes in extraordinary team change

  • 1 hour ago
Daniel Ricciardo

Ricciardo to cash in on 'Alpine' move after unveiling

  • 2 hours ago
Alonso takes sly dig at Hamilton with Newey claim
3 hours ago

  • 3 hours ago
F1 News Today: Horner statement issued as major F1 exit announcement made
3 hours ago

  • 3 hours ago
Stroll issues statement amid Aston Martin EXIT rumours
Yesterday 19:57

  • Yesterday 19:57
x