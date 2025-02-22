close global

Stroll issues statement amid Aston Martin EXIT rumours

Aston Martin Formula 1 driver Lance Stroll has issued a statement following rumours that he could make an abrupt exit from the sport.

Stroll's position at the Aston Martin team is one of the most debated seats in F1, with the Canadian struggling in comparison to two-time champion team-mate Fernando Alonso for two seasons in a row.

In 2024, Stroll finished 46 points behind Alonso, in a season in which the team as a whole only managed 94 points.

The 26-year-old is on a rolling contract with Aston Martin, with his father being the owner of the Silverstone outfit but, with the team hoping to challenge for championship titles in the coming years, Stroll's position is regularly questioned.

Aston Martin have recently been rumoured to be making a swoop for Max Verstappen, although the team have firmly denied these reports, and they also boast a plethora of young talent in their academy, including 2022 F2 champion Felipe Drugovich.

Fernando Alonso and Lance Stroll are team-mates at Aston Martin
Lance Stroll's father Lawrence Stroll owns the team

Will Stroll retire from F1 early?

Stroll has also been rumoured to take an early retirement, with the now 26-year-old having been in the sport since he was just 18.

Broadcasting legend David Croft said a couple of years ago that he was expecting a time to come where Stroll would race his last race and walk away, suggesting he would 'find something that fulfils him more and brings him more excitement', pointing to Stroll's tennis talents as an example.

Now, Stroll has made a defiant statement about his long-term future in the sport, hitting back at Croft's comments and instead ensuring fans he's in the sport to stay.

"Be careful, don’t believe everything you read," he warned presenters on the Fast and the Curious podcast.

"No, I’m really not that good at tennis! Someone came up with that, I don’t really know how that started brewing.

"I mean, I always grew up playing a lot of sports, for sure. They were saying like I was going on the ATP World Tennis tour. Am I good enough to do that? No.

"Someone came up with this, I think it was Crofty, Crofty said it. Pulled that one out of somewhere, I don’t really know where."

Will more F1 stars be disqualified by the FIA this season?

322 votes

READ MORE: Aston Martin announce driver change for 2025 season

Red Bull Max Verstappen McLaren Christian Horner Aston Martin Fernando Alonso
