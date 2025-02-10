RECORD-BREAKING F1 car set to be sold at Miami GP

A record-breaking Formula 1 car is set to be the subject of a mega-money sale during the Miami Grand Prix weekend later this year.

F1's 2025 season is set to be the joint-longest in history, with 24 races once again populating the calendar across 21 different countries.

US fans will be lucky enough to see three live F1 races in their country, at the Miami, Las Vegas and Austin grands prix.

This mammoth season is a far cry from the 17-race 2009 season, in which a huge underdog managed to claim victory in the constructors' championship, while a British star unexpectedly won the drivers' championship.

Jenson Button won the 2009 world championship with Brawn GP

2009 Brawn GP car for sale

2009 was, of course, the one and only year of Brawn GP as an F1 team, after Ross Brawn bought Honda for reportedly just £1 after the Japanese car manufacturer decided to pull out of the sport amid a global financial crisis.

This handed Honda drivers Jenson Button and Rubens Barrichello a lifeline in the sport, which they both gratefully accepted.

Little did they know that the team, who were expecting to be running near the back of the grid, would be the fastest team that season, winning eight races across the year after some experimental, genius chassis design ideas.

Despite a drop-off in form that allowed Red Bull's Sebastian Vettel into the title race, Button managed to claim the 2009 world championship, his one and only title in the sport, before being snapped up by McLaren for the 2010 season.

Jenson Button drove alongside Rubens Barrichello in 2009

Brawn GP were sold to Mercedes following the conclusion of the season, making them the only team in F1 history to have a 100% championship success rate.

Now, the groundbreaking 2009 Brawn GP chassis 001/01 is going under the hammer, and will be available for F1 fans to purchase from May 3.

It's one of just three chassis of its kind ever produced, and secured a historic team one-two at the season-opening Australian Grand Prix in 2009.

Louis Frankel, Miami head of sales with Bonhams, said: "This car represents the ultimate Formula 1 fairy tale - a revolutionary design that redefined what was possible.

"Chassis 001/01 is a piece of motorsport history, and its offering at auction is sure to captivate collectors worldwide. We are honoured to present this unrepeatable opportunity over the Miami Grand Prix, a stage befitting its legendary status."