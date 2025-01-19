F1 champion’s release marks MAJOR milestone as retirement recalled

Formula 1 champion Jenson Button is celebrating a personal milestone as today, January 19, 2025, marks the 45th birthday of Lewis Hamilton's former team-mate.

Whilst Button remains in the sport as a Sky F1 presenter, his time on track saw him claim an iconic world championship title and 15 grands prix wins, including a coveted Monaco GP victory.

F1 HEADLINES: Major Hamilton update revealed as star announces RETIREMENT verdict

READ MORE: Audi BOMBSHELL drops with F1 chief set to exit role in official team statement

Whilst the Monte Carlo races place on a modern F1 calendar is often debated, it remains a prestigious achievement and one that many drivers still consider a career highlight long after retirement.

Button effectively retired from the pinnacle of motorsport in 2016, finishing his tenure at McLaren, but he has continued to race well into his forties and is set to continue his affiliation into endurance racing, having been announced as part of the WEC lineup once again with British outfit Jota for 2025.

The 45-year-old secured his first and only Monaco GP victory back in 2009, having shocked the paddock with a defiant start to the season, winning six of the first seven races with his new Brawn GP team.

In a memorable moment for Button, he stormed to victory after claiming the coveted pole position, managing his race perfectly before crossing the line at the front of the pack. He did make one unusual error shortly after however, parking his car in the wrong spot and having to sprint to the podium in time for the official celebrations.

The now iconic race win and subsequent dash to the podium is now being celebrated with a release from unique F1 memorabilia stockist F1 Authentics.

Jenson Button and Brawn GP shocked the F1 paddock by winning the 2009 championship after founding the team that same year

Jenson Button continues to deliver insight into the world of F1 as a Sky Sports pundit

READ MORE: Cullen AXE revealed as Hamilton reunion rumours swirl

Button's Monaco triumph celebrated among exclusive memorabilia

Button's Monaco GP victory was just one of many standout moments in what would become his only championship-winning season in F1.

Having raced for Honda between 2006 and 2008, Button was thrown into disarray when the Japanese brand chose to leave F1 after facing financial difficulties, meaning the British star was forced to frantically search for a seat elsewhere over the winter break.

Veteran of the sport Ross Brawn came to the rescue however after buying the team, reportedly just for £1, and securing Button's place in the driver lineup alongside Rubens Barrichello.

F1 Authentics now offer the ideal chance to own a piece of F1 history, with the 1:8 scale model replica of the 2009 Brawn GP car re-stocking soon. Click here to place your order.

Jenson Button and Ross Brawn made history as the greatest underdog in F1

Having only founded the team at the start of 2009, Brawn GP shocked the paddock with their speed, with Button's domination of the pack eventually leading to him taking home the title after an impressive victory in Intgerlagos, which also helped to earn Brawn the constructors' championship in their debut season.

Another notable item for fans of Britain's 10th world champion is the limited edition desktop photo and bodywork from Button's final season with McLaren before retiring, available to buy here.

Eager to learn more about the rich history of Formula 1? Click here to book your tickets for the F1 Exhibition London, a unique experience that offers a close-up look into iconic moments in the sport like Button's 2009 championship victory. Bookings available until March 2025.

READ MORE: F1 2025 Driver Lineup: Big names on the move as full grid complete

Related