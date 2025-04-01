Family of McLaren F1 legend issue health update after medical emergency

close global

The family of former McLaren Formula 1 driver Jochen Mass have issued an update regarding his health following a 'recent medical emergency'.

He raced in the pinnacle of motorsport on and off between 1973-1982, making his debut with Surtees before moving on to race for McLaren, ATS, Arrows and March.

In that time, Mass claimed one race victory and eight podiums, all earned during the most successful spell of his career with McLaren between 1975-1977.

Mass is also a winner of the illustrious 24 Hours of Le Mans, having competed in the iconic event from 1972-1995 and winning in 1989 whilst driving a Sauber C9 Mercedes-Benz alongside Manuel Reuter and Stanley Dickens.

Whilst the 79-year-old's family confirmed that he is in a stable condition, they stated that he will be stepping back immediately from any public duties.

Family of Jochen Mass reveal medical emergency

A statement written by the family was posted to Mass' Instagram page and read: "The family of Jochen Mass wishes to share that he is currently recovering from a recent medical emergency.

"While Jochen's condition is stable, he will be stepping back from all public appearances and engagements for the foreseeable future as he focuses on his recovery.

"We as a family are deeply grateful for the outpouring of support and kindly request privacy during this time.

"We are wishing Jochen a speedy recovery."

