Major Hamilton MONEY claim emerges after Ferrari debut

A major financial claim has been made regarding newly signed Ferrari Formula 1 driver Lewis Hamilton.

The seven-time champion took to the track behind the wheel of a Ferrari for the first time this week, with a whole host of changes at the team causing a stir over a potential championship battle for the star this season.

The 40-year-old has firmly cemented his name into the F1 history books, with many fans and fellow drivers considering him to be one of the greatest racers the sport has ever seen.

Stunning reputation aside, Hamilton has a lot to prove during his debut season with Ferrari after a reunion with his former trainer Angela Cullen and whispers of much-improved machinery from the Scuderia have triggered expectations of a fight to claim his eighth championship.

Despite his unbeatable experience in the pinnacle of motorsport, Hamilton will be up against Charles Leclerc at Ferrari, who, having raced in red since 2019, could prove a tough team-mate.

Charles Leclerc and Lewis Hamilton will both race for Ferrari in 2025

Could Hamilton's reunion with former trainer Angela Cullen lead to an eighth title?

Martin Brundle backs Hamilton F1 value

Not only will the 2025 season show whether Hamilton still has what it takes to achieve another drivers' title or not, but Ferrari will no doubt be evaluating whether his contribution to the team, especially in the constructors' championship, is worth the money they paid for him.

Having finished a close second in 2024 with a fight to the wire against rivals McLaren, Hamilton will be joining an outfit who are just as hungry for success as he is.

Discussing his hefty price tag with Sky Sports News, F1 legend and pundit Martin Brundle declared: "He is unquestionably [worth the money], already."

"Two of the biggest names in the 75-year history of Formula 1, some might say the biggest names. Lewis Hamilton dressed all in the scarlet of the prancing horse, an absolutely extraordinary story. It's a story, a gift, that will keep giving for us at Sky F1.

"This is only Hamilton's third team in Formula 1, and he will want to go there and show that, despite just turning 40, he's not over the hill like some people were saying last year, and he will want to show he has made the right decision again. He will go there full of energy."

