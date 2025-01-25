F1 chief reveals driver meeting as NEW contract underway

Alpine Formula 1 advisor Flavio Briatore has welcomed a new driver to the team's ranks with open arms ahead of the 2025 season.

The Enstone-based outfit have plenty of drivers to choose from should they encounter any issues with this year's driver lineup, as they recently confirmed the signing of their third test and reserve driver.

F1 HEADLINES: McLaren announce major signing as Ricciardo RETURN talks surface

READ MORE: Hamilton CRASH revealed by F1 team boss

Following a season of mixed results last year, Oliver Oakes' outfit announced that Esteban Ocon would no longer race for the team in 2025 but chose to retain his team-mate Pierre Gasly.

Ocon's replacement, Jack Doohan, was then handed an early debut with the team at the season finale last month at the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.

Gasly and Ocon's fiery relationship became a point of discussion ever since the fellow countrymen were reunited at Alpine in 2023, with a history of ups and downs between the pair.

A highlight of the 2024 season, however saw Alpine's drivers put their differences aside and claim a stunning double podium after a masterclass of driving in the wet at the Brazilian Grand Prix.

Esteban Ocon and Pierre Gasly ended their time as team-mates with a double podium

Esteban Ocon left Alpine to drive for Haas in 2025

READ MORE: Ricciardo F1 COMEBACK decision made

Briatore supportive of Colapinto's team switch

Following Williams' signing of Carlos Sainz midway through last year, young star Franco Colapinto always knew there wouldn't be a full-time seat available with James Vowles' team for the upcoming season.

Whilst many expected the Argentine racer to stay on at Williams as their reserve driver, Alpine instead swooped in and signed the 21-year-old alongside Ryo Hirakawa and Paul Aron.

Franco Colapinto was reportedly a prime target for multiple F1 teams

Colapinto's move to Alpine has proved controversial before the new season has even begun, with many fans of the sport noting how the signing will likely place intense pressure on rookie Doohan following Briatore's comments in support of Colapinto.

Now, as the young star has officially completed his first day at Enstone, Briatore has welcomed the team's latest driver signing via a post on Instagram.

"Welcome Franco to the alpinef1team, Bienvenido Franco" the caption read.

READ MORE: F1 2025 Driver Lineup: Big names on the move as full grid complete

Related