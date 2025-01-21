Ferrari F1 partnership prepares for Hamilton debut as stunning deal announced

Ferrari Formula 1 are preparing for a major change in 2025 ahead of the arrival of sporting legend Lewis Hamilton.

Hamilton is a seven-time world champion and cultural icon, whose impact reaches far wider than the F1 paddock.

The 40-year-old superstar is known as one of the most influential stars of the sport, making waves both on and off the track, after he announced his exit from Mercedes at the start of last year.

Hamilton's departure was swiftly justified by the news that he would be achieving his sporting dream of racing in red, signing for Ferrari for the 2025 season and beyond.

Having now completed his first day in Maranello as a Ferrari F1 driver, fans are eagerly awaiting the official Ferrari-branded Hamilton merchandise to represent their favourite star for the 2025 season.

The official Ferrari site have announced a deal with up to 30 per cent off their existing F1 merchandise ahead of Hamilton’s arrival.

Lewis Hamilton is officially a Ferrari F1 driver

The F1 legend is set to make his on-track debut with the Scuderia this week at Fiorano

Ferrari and Puma prepare for Hamilton release

Hamilton's influence as an A-lister also stretches to the red carpet, with the Ferrari star's presence in the fashion industry cemented earlier this year with the announcement that he is set to co-chair the 2025 Met Gala.

The Scuderia have accumulated the most stylish driver duo on the grid as Hamilton joins Charles Leclerc, who also made waves in the fashion industry last season as a brand ambassador for PUMA, the official partner of Ferrari F1 merchandise.

The brand announced in 2023 that their multi-year partnership with the F1 team would continue into 2024 and beyond, but official merchandise is yet to be confirmed or released by either party.

As the season headed towards its conclusion last year, however, PUMA were announced as an official long-term partner with Aston Martin ahead of 2025.

