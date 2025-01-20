Hamilton’s Ferrari unveiling brutally MOCKED by rival F1 team

Lewis Hamilton’s Ferrari unveiling has been brutally mocked by a rival Formula 1 team in a social media post.

The seven-time world champion officially became a Ferrari driver at the start of 2025, with the team teasing his arrival in various social media posts as fans await Hamilton’s debut in red.

F1 HEADLINES: Verstappen slammed with DOUBLE race punishment as insane Hamilton footage released

READ MORE: Ricciardo makes SHOCK F1 reveal

Hamilton will make his first appearance in Ferrari colours at the O2 arena in London during F1's live livery launch, which is scheduled to take place on February 18.

However, the 40-year-old has already made his first appearance at the team's factory in Maranello, with the Brit posing outside in a social media release.

Lewis Hamilton will partner Charles Leclerc at Ferrari

Can Lewis Hamilton win a world title with Ferrari?

VCARB poke fun at Hamilton’s Ferrari debut

Following his arrival, the team wrote on social media: “There are some days that you know you’ll remember forever and today, my first as a Ferrari driver, is one of those days.

“I’ve been lucky enough to have achieved things in my career I never thought possible, but part of me has always held on to that dream of racing in red. I couldn’t be happier to realise that dream today.

“Today we start a new era in the history of this iconic team, and I can’t wait to see what story we will write together.”

READ MORE: Verstappen RAGES as F1 champion slammed with double race penalty

However, one F1 team were quick to parody the grandeur of Hamilton’s arrival with a cheeky social media post of their own.

Visa Cash App RB, who will welcome Isack Hadjar in 2025, produced their own release ahead of his arrival - albeit in a mocking tone directed at Hamilton’s Maranello debut.

The team posted a photoshopped picture of Hadjar in the black blazer similar to Hamilton's as he entered the VCARB factory.

“There are some days that you know you'll remember forever and today, is one of those days,” the team wrote on social media in a direct reference to Hamilton’s announcement.

There are some days that you know you'll remember forever and today, is one of those days.#F1 #VCARB pic.twitter.com/K6oH0R06H6 — Visa Cash App RB F1 Team (@visacashapprb) January 20, 2025

READ MORE: F1 2025 Driver Lineup: Big names on the move as full grid complete

Related