Hamilton issues statement in SOLO 2025 mission
Formula 1 legend Lewis Hamilton has issued a statement regarding a solo venture heading into the New Year.
The seven-time champion has now officially joined Ferrari after departing Mercedes, where he formed one half of the most successful partnership in the sport's history.
Despite sharing the record for most world championships with Michael Schumacher, Hamilton is no doubt aiming to claim the so-far unachievable eighth title in the final stages of his career.
The 39-year-old's own 2025 has already featured major changes, with the star sharing a picture of a young version of himself from his karting days, dressed in red, alongside a powerful message as one of his first actions as a Ferrari driver.
The sporting legend will also celebrate his fortieth birthday on January 7, 2025, with many more changes on the horizon as he adapts to a new racing environment with the Scuderia.
Hamilton's solo mission inspires 2025 change
Despite Hamilton's continued focus on rounding off his stellar career, he has continued to pursue greatness outside of F1, with his project Mission 44 and non-alcoholic spirit brand, Almave.
Following in the steps of Hamilton's own inspirational New Years message, his Almave brand took to Instagram to share a toast for 2025, encouraging viewers to join a new club.
"Starting the year with a toast to community and camaraderie 🥃🤝
"Introducing The Almave Guide To Clubs–a newly minted publication designed to set you on the path to finding your people in 2025.
"With features from @camp.yoshi @noonehome141 @slowgirlrunclub @blackrosesnyc and more.
"Follow along, raise a glass and let’s make this January anything but dry."
