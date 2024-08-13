Key factors behind recent Hamilton SUCCESS pinpointed

Mercedes team chief Toto Wolff has been discussing the key factors that have led to Mercedes' recent victories, including Lewis Hamilton's wins at Silverstone and Spa.

After another difficult start to the season in 2024, in recent months, Mercedes have changed their fortunes completely.

Starting at the Canadian Grand Prix where George Russell took pole and claimed the team's first podium, Mercedes have not looked back since.

The team have now had one driver on the podium at every grand prix since Canada, and, things have got even better in recent weeks, with Lewis Hamilton taking two race victories and team-mate George Russell claiming another.

Lewis Hamilton's first win in over two seasons came at Silverstone

George Russell won the Austrian GP after Max Verstappen and Lando Norris crashed

Toto Wolff reveals key to recent Lewis Hamilton wins

Hamilton's first victory came at Silverstone in front of his adoring home crowd in stunning fashion, whilst the seven-time champion inherited the win last time out in Belgium following his team-mate's disqualification.

Now, in his mid-season review, Toto Wolff has pinpointed the key factors that have allowed Hamilton to claim race wins this season, hailing the hard work from those working at the team's two factories.

"When we got to Europe, those signs kept coming. We saw a real correlation between the virtual world, the tunnel, the simulator and the track," Wolff said on Mercedes resurgence.

"It was a sense of relief but also motivating. We knew what performance we had to bring to the track. The factory worked incredibly hard to bring this as quickly and efficiently as possible.

Toto Wolff has been discussing Mercedes' season so far

"Pole in Canada did not come as a surprise to us, therefore. We started to see many sessions that looked positive, not just on Friday when the track was green and where we had been misled in the past.

"That has resulted in an upturn in fortunes. Three victories in the past four races is testament to that. It has come from a lot of hard work and dedication from everyone at Brackley and Brixworth."

Despite their recent success, Mercedes remain fourth in the constructors' standings at present.

Ferrari are 79 points ahead of them in third, whilst McLaren in second are exactly 100 points clear.

Red Bull, meanwhile, top the standings, with a 142-point gap over Mercedes at this stage.

