Axed F1 star reveals NEW drive in stunning post-season update

An axed Formula 1 star has revealed their new drive in a stunning post-season update via social media.

The 2024 season has seen several drivers lose their seat, with Daniel Ricciardo and Logan Sargeant both being dropped by their respective teams midway through the year.

However, these were not the only exits, with established figures on the grid such as Kevin Magnussen, Valtteri Bottas and Sergio Perez also losing their seats ahead of 2025.

All three racers have failed to acquire a drive elsewhere for next season, as teams have increasingly opted for youth in their lineups.

Valtteri Bottas will leave F1 as a full-time driver

Four rookies will join the grid in 2025

Bottas provides Mercedes update

The 2025 grid will feature four rookies including Isack Hadjar, Gabriel Bortoleto, Jack Doohan and Kimi Antonelli, who will replace Lewis Hamilton at Mercedes.

Whilst the team embraces the future for next season, they will also welcome back a figure from their past as Bottas returns as their reserve driver.

The Finn competed with the team from 2017 until 2021, where he enjoyed 10 race wins and was last victorious at the 2021 Turkish Grand Prix.

However, the axed star has revealed a stunning update since his re-signing with Mercedes during the F1 winter break.

Bottas shared a picture on his social media of him sitting on a brand new Mercedes Benz, captioned, ‘it drives well’, as he enjoyed some down time with partner Tiffany Cromwell.

Since being sacked from Sauber, Bottas has created a series of social media posts titled ‘what’s next?’, as he has teased the next stage in his motorsport career.

Whilst the Mercedes star has announced his return to the team, it is still unknown whether he will embark on any full-time motorsport duties elsewhere.

