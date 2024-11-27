Axed F1 star handed BIZARRE new role

An axed Formula 1 driver has been given some hilarious suggestions as to what he could do next with his career.

Having lost his job and facing the prospect of unemployment at the end of the season, Valtteri Bottas has been taking to social media to reveal a whole host of activities that he has been doing to keep himself busy, using the slogan 'What's Next?'

It was recently announced that Bottas would not be driving with the current Sauber-owned team in 2025, with he and team-mate Zhou Guanyu both being replaced in favour of Nico Hulkenberg and Gabriel Bortoleto.

The news came amid a season in which the team have failed to pick up a single point across 22 events, with only two grands prix and one sprint race left in the season to change that dismal statistic.

Valtteri Bottas is a 10-time grand prix winner

Both Valtteri Bottas and Zhou Guanyu have been axed ahead of 2025

Bottas handed new job suggestions

Bottas is a 10-time grand prix winner, with all his victories having been earned while racing with Mercedes between 2017 and 2021 alongside Lewis Hamilton.

A return to Mercedes in an ambassadorial role or reserve driver capacity has been tipped for Bottas, while the Finn is also a keen cyclist and has competed in world championships in the sport.

However, now the public have been asked what role they think Bottas would suit based purely on his appearance, with sporting suggestions appearing to be at the back of the Las Vegas crowd's minds.

In a hilarious Instagram video produced by Puma in partnership with Stake F1, the most popular answer appeared to be farmer, while a number of people suggested Bottas could be from within the film industry, either as an actor, director or producer.

Another suggestion was that Bottas' role could be a country singer, perhaps adding to the ever-growing list of talents that the fan favourite has ahead of his departure from the F1 grid.

