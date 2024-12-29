close global

FIA announce MAJOR award for Hamilton F1 replacement

Lewis Hamilton's Formula 1 replacement Kimi Antonelli has been handed an award by the FIA following an eventful year on track.

The Italian racer is set to join Mercedes in his debut F1 season next year, and will face the huge challenge of filling the shoes of seven-time champion Hamilton.

Hamilton shocked the world of F1 before the 2024 season had even begun by announcing his move to Ferrari in the hopes of revitalising his career and challenging for a historic eighth world championship title.

Antonelli was widely tipped to replace the 39-year-old, and was confirmed as George Russell's 2025 team-mate during the Italian Grand Prix weekend despite a tricky practice session.

The 18-year-old F2 driver was under a lot of pressure as he stepped into Russell's car for the FP1 session in front of his home crowd, ultimately succumbing to it by bringing out a red flag with a crash just ten minutes into the session.

Lewis Hamilton has left Mercedes after a stunning 12 years with the team
Kimi Antonelli will join F1 with Mercedes in 2025

Antonelli wins FIA award for stunning F2 move

After dipping his toes into the world of F1, Antonelli returned to F2, finishing his campaign sixth in the championship ahead of team-mate and fellow F1 2025 signing Ollie Bearman.

Following his campaign in the support racing series with PREMA Racing, Antonelli has been recognised for achieving the best overtake of 2024, winning the Dallara Award for his move on Franco Colapinto in the Spa-Francorchamps Sprint Race.

He surged around the outside to take sixth position, and was recognised at the post-season awards ceremony for the move.

Colapinto finished the season ninth, an impressive feat considering he was plucked from the series and promoted to F1 after Williams sacked an underperforming Logan Sargeant in August.

