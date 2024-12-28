Mercedes F1 star BAFFLED after major FIA announcement

A Mercedes Formula 1 star has been left baffled after a major announcement from the FIA.

The sport's governing body has recently voted through controversial changes, which placed more power into the hands of president Mohammed Ben Sulayem.

These changes have been implemented to the FIA's ethics committee, meaning that only preliminary investigations will be allowed to take place over an issue.

Any investigation will have to await consent from Ben Sulayem and the president of the FIA senate, Carmelo Sanz De Barros, before proceeding further.

The FIA made a major change that will impact Mohammed Ben Sulayem

George Russell provides response to FIA changes

Russell reacts to controversial FIA changes

However, the FIA's recent changes have left Mercedes star George Russell a little confused, revealing he was unsure of the FIA’s eventual objectives with the recently announced plans.

"I don't really know what this whole governance change means with the compliance [situation]," Russell said to media.

"I don't even know exactly what it is, but it seems like quite a big deal.

"And I was quite surprised that it was ‘two weeks later, there's something else’. Is it going to be something else again in two weeks’ time?’ And ‘Where are we? Where's the end point?’

"I think it would be great for us all to understand what is the FIA’s goal and objective. And I think that would be great for us to understand, if the president could express to us what his goal is with the FIA and maybe we can see it from his perspective.

"And maybe then we'll have a greater understanding as well."

