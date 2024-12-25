Hamilton’s STAR-STUDDED Christmas celebrations recalled in girlfriend anecdote

Lewis Hamilton’s Christmas plans have been revealed from a former star-studded Formula 1 party.

The seven-time world champion will change teams for the first time in over a decade next year in a move to Ferrari for 2025 and beyond.

Despite achieving six of his world titles with Mercedes, the 39-year-old will leave the team after they failed to provide him with a championship-winning car following the 2022 regulation changes.

In the past three seasons with Mercedes, Hamilton has only acquired two race victories and has often been left frustrated with his and the W15’s pace.

Lewis Hamilton ended his winless streak at Silverstone in 2024

Lewis Hamilton will debut with Ferrari in 2025

Hamilton Christmas party antics revealed at McLaren

Whilst Hamilton will be hoping for a record-breaking eighth world title at Ferrari, his move still remains risky, a scenario the champion is used to after his move to Mercedes in 2013.

The Brit only had one world championship to his name when he previously left McLaren, with figures in the paddock pessimistic that Hamilton could achieve further success at Mercedes, a story that has become legendary since his move.

However, one figure from McLaren has recently recounted a different story about Hamilton, regarding an eventful Christmas party in 2008.

Lewis Hamilton won the 2008 world title at McLaren

Speaking to Casino Uden Rofus, former McLaren mechanic Marc Priestley, revealed: "Hamilton brought Scherzinger to a McLaren Christmas party in 2008 - we took over a nightclub."

"Fernando Alonso did not turn up to our Christmas parties, as you can imagine with how it ended with McLaren.

"Lewis Hamilton can be great at the parties. I remember when he won his first world championship in 2008, he brought his girlfriend at the time, Nicole Scherzinger.

“Hamilton took over the decks at a nightclub we were at and was DJing most of the night. Scherzinger got onto the mic and started singing, with Hamilton joining in, I've seen all sides of him!"

