Horner declares Hamilton relationship ‘STALE’ following split

Christian Horner has delivered a stark Lewis Hamilton verdict ahead of his switch to Ferrari in 2025, labelling the British star's current team relationship as 'stale'.

The seven-time Formula 1 champion announced his departure from Mercedes at the beginning of the 2024 season, following a disappointing stint at the team in recent years.

Mercedes failed to capitalise on the 2022 regulation changes, with Hamilton enduring the longest winless streak of his career until Silverstone this year.

Despite this incredible victory, 2024 will be remembered as Hamilton's worst season in the sport after he was constantly left frustrated by his and the Mercedes' pace.

Lewis Hamilton will leave Mercedes after 12 years with the team

Lewis Hamilton has struggled at Mercedes in 2024

Can Hamilton win a world title with Ferrari?

Not only has Hamilton been unable to extract the most out of his W15, but the 39-year-old has also bemoaned his own speed in 2024, with his team-mate George Russell beating him in qualifying on 19 occasions this season.

Following a difficult performance at the Qatar Grand Prix, Hamilton claimed he was no longer fast as he delivered yet another downcast assessment of his performances.

However, Hamilton will switch to Ferrari in 2025 where he will hope to re-energise his F1 career and fight for an eighth world title.

Red Bull team principal Christian Horner has since delivered a verdict over Hamilton’s recent performances, suggesting the change could be exactly what the star has been missing.

Christian Horner delivers Lewis Hamilton relationship verdict

“I mean Lewis, that’s a big move, he’s been with the Mercedes family his entire career so to step out of that into arguably the biggest brand in Formula 1, Ferrari, it’s a great story for Formula 1,” Horner said to talkSPORT.

“It could be just the revitalisation of Lewis he’s been looking for, he’s looked very flat the last three years and perhaps that relationship became a little stale.”

