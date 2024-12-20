Geri Halliwell issues EMOTIONAL Christian Horner statement

Former Spice Girl Geri Halliwell-Horner has issued an emotional statement after her husband Christian Horner received a prestigious award.

Whilst Red Bull missed out on the constructors' championship in 2024, Max Verstappen took home the drivers' title for a fourth consecutive season.

And, after a recent trip to Buckingham Palace, Horner himself has bagged some new silverware after being named a Commander of the British Empire (CBE).

Horner was granted the award for his services to motorsport and collected his honour alongside his wife Geri at a ceremony earlier this week.

Red Bull celebrated Max Verstappen's championship in Vegas

Christian and Geri Horner have been married since 2015

Geri Halliwell proud of Christian Horner

Now, Horner's wife has taken to Instagram with an emotional message to celebrate her husband's award given to him by King Charles.

In the social media post, Geri, whose surname was originally Halliwell, wrote: "Today I had the honour of accompanying @christianhorner as he was made a Commander of the British Empire by his Majesty the King at Buckingham Palace.

"As a family, we are all incredibly proud of everything you have achieved in your 20 years @redbullracing and I know the team feel the same.

"You are a leader, an innovator and a pathfinder and this distinction is a reflection of your dedication and services to motorsport. Congratulations!"

Horner himself also took to Instagram after receiving his award, describing it as a humbling experience.

"I am humbled and delighted to receive the honour of Commander of the British Empire by his Majesty the King at Buckingham Palace for services to Motorsport," the Red Bull chief's message began.

"Over 20 years of @RedBullRacing we have achieved an unprecedented success with 8 Drivers’ Championships, 6 Constructors’ Championships, 122 wins and with it brought industry to the City of Milton Keynes with our Red Bull Technology Campus.

"This distinction would not be possible without the love and support of my family and the tremendous hard work that everyone continues to deliver back at the factory in Milton Keynes. Thank you."

