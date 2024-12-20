Ricciardo makes SHOCK career reveal

Daniel Ricciardo has made a shock career revelation just months after his axe from Formula 1.

The Australian was dismissed by VCARB in September having failed to deliver consistent results since joining the team midway through 2023, with Red Bull opting to check out young star Liam Lawson for the remainder of the 2024 season.

Ricciardo had hoped to put himself in the frame for a shock return to Red Bull - and was touted as a potential replacement for Sergio Perez at one stage - but the move didn't materialise. Ironically, Perez has now been replaced by the man who replaced Ricciardo.

Since his exit from F1, the eight-time race winner and popular Aussie has been linked with moves to several motorsport series for 2025, with his time in F1 seemingly at an end.

Ricciardo makes career statement

Ricciardo has refused to wallow since losing his seat at RB, though, instead deciding to pursue other interests away from F1 as he weighs up his options.

The Aussie is clearly enjoying his latest venture in the world of fashion, having been spotted in New York at a pop-up event showcasing his fashion brand, Enchante, formerly known as Ric3.

And in a video posted on his Instagram page, the former Red Bull star lifted the lid on his surprising role in the design process.

Whilst some celebrities with merchandise leave the process up to designers, Ricciardo is very much hands-on throughout the process. Could the Honey Badger's future lie in fashion?

"As my agent Nick [Thimm] would say, I'm in the trenches," Ricciardo explained on his Enchante role.

"I'm very much into the creativity of it all. I'm not going to claim I'm a designer but I have eyes on everything because I want to be proud of it.

"I want to tick things off, change things, even with the cuts and sews. Yes, I have to think about what people are going to like but I also want to like wearing it.

"I got to a point where I didn't want everything to have my name on it - I'm not going to go to dinner with a Ricciardo shirt.

"We've done some pop-ups and stuff around some grands prix [including Las Vegas] but this is our first one in a big city, away from a race, so this is our first moment of feeling like we're really doing it."

