F1 boss speaks out on SHOCK driver swap rumours

A Formula 1 team boss has issued a statement regarding the possibility of a stunning driver transfer.

The 2025 F1 season is set to see a plethora of driver moves, with seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton's switch to Ferrari being a catalyst for a number of subsequent moves in the market.

Williams snapped up outgoing Ferrari star Carlos Sainz, Sauber signed the vastly experienced Nico Hulkenberg, and Haas swooped in to sign Esteban Ocon, after it was revealed he would be replaced by Jack Doohan at Alpine.

21-year-old Doohan will partner Pierre Gasly for 2025, as the Alpine team look to build on an impressive sixth-place finish in the constructors' championship.

Jack Doohan will replace Esteban Ocon at Alpine in 2025

Franco Colapinto shone with Williams in 2024

Alpine broach Colapinto F1 signing

Despite the 2025 season not even getting underway just yet, there have been rumours that Alpine are looking to replace Doohan with Williams star Franco Colapinto, although these rumours have been quashed in an official Alpine statement to GPFans.

Colapinto shone while replacing Logan Sargeant at Williams in 2024, although that shine did wear off somewhat as the end of the season played out, thanks to a number of mistakes leading to high-profile crashes.

Now, Alpine team executive Flavio Briatore has suggested that Colapinto may enter the team's thinking ahead of 2026, when the Enstone outfit start using Mercedes power units.

"I'm interested in any driver who is fast," Briatore told Auto Motor und Sport.

"Colapinto surprised everyone. But we have contracts with Gasly, Doohan and Aron for next season. If there was an opportunity to get Colapinto for 2026, you have to think about it.

"Nevertheless, you always have to be careful when assessing drivers. In this sport, you quickly get hyped up after a good race. Then the price rises and suddenly we're talking about 20 or 30 million dollars.

"The choice today is much greater than it used to be. Today, there are six to seven promising drivers in Formula 2 and Formula 3. We want to concentrate on the good ones in our academy and no longer run around with a watering can. It will probably come down to three drivers. Aron, Mini and Martins."

