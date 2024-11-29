close global

Here's how you can watch the highlights of the 2024 Qatar Grand Prix on Channel 4 FOR FREE.

Formula 1 heads to the Lusail International Circuit this weekend for what is the final sprint event of the season, and the penultimate grand prix weekend of 2024.

Max Verstappen was crowned the 2024 Formula 1 world champion last weekend at the Las Vegas GP, with Lando Norris unable to extend the title battle to the Qatar GP.

Instead, the fight turns to the constructors' battle between McLaren, Ferrari and Red Bull, with the Woking-based outfit currently sitting ahead of their rivals at the top of the standings.

However, Mercedes could disrupt this fight after a dominant display last time out in Las Vegas, where the team took a 1-2, and George Russell achieved a stunning victory.

His team-mate Lewis Hamilton will compete in his final two grands prix with Mercedes over the next couple of weeks, and will be looking for another win to finish his career with the team on a high.

Max Verstappen was crowned champion in Las Vegas
George Russell and Lewis Hamilton enjoyed a 1-2 in Las Vegas

What time is F1 on Channel 4?

Coverage starts with the Qatar Grand Prix sprint qualifying highlights, which are set to air on Channel 4 at 11:05pm (Friday, November 29).

Lee McKenzie is joined by David Coulthard, Alice Powell and Ariana Bravo for highlights of the sprint race and qualifying at 9:30pm (Saturday, November 30)

Highlights for the Qatar Grand Prix main race, meanwhile, are set to be broadcast at 9:00pm on Sunday.

Channel 4 brings you the highlights of every qualifying session, sprint, and race throughout the season for free.

It also offers live coverage of the entire British Grand Prix weekend every year, allowing UK fans to catch every exciting moment of their home race.

F1 provides nail-biting entertainment from 24 insane destinations, to catch all the live action, exclusively with Sky Sports, click here.

