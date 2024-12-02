Verstappen Red Bull release revealed following championship victory

Red Bull have revealed a Max Verstappen merchandise release following their star driver's success at the Las Vegas GP where the Dutchman secured the 2024 drivers' championship.

Despite only finishing P5 at the night race in Sin City, the result was enough for Verstappen to finally claim the title having persevered throughout a much tougher season than he has become accustomed to.

Verstappen and Red Bull have dominated Formula 1 in recent years, with the 27-year-old's 2023 season certainly one for the history books, finishing the year with a mighty 575 points, more than double that of the closest competitor, team-mate Sergio Perez.

Facing tougher competition than his previous championship-winning years at Red Bull, Verstappen's 2024 victory is arguably the one he had to work hardest to secure, his stunning win at the Brazilian GP this year a standout moment that declared to both his toughest rivals and his harshest critics that he was more than worthy of a fourth title.

From the moment the Dutchman crossed the line in Vegas, Red Bull were fully kitted out in their celebratory M4X merch to mark Verstappen's fourth championship win, with team principal Horner seen proudly modelling the exclusive tee along with the rest of the crew.

Max Verstappen stormed to victory at the Brazilian GP having started P17

Red Bull are now selling 'M4X' Verstappen merch to celebrate the Dutchman's 2024 championship

M4X Verstappen champion merch released

Verstappen fans can now get their hands on these exclusive t-shirts, commemorating the Red Bull star's fourth title as he cements his name into the history books, joining the likes of Alain Prost and Sebastian Vettel as a four-time champion.

With just Juan Manuel Fangio, Michael Schumacher and Lewis Hamilton ahead of Verstappen in terms of championship wins, this exclusive Red Bull release provides the perfect keepsake or gift for a modern F1 fan.

Alternatively, fanatics are now selling the 'UNSTOPPABLE' t-shirt which displays Verstappen's logo of the lion, an emblem he has worn proudly throughout his impressive racing career to display his Dutch heritage and fierce racing mentality.

