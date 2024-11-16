Verstappen insider reveals SHOCKING impression of F1 champion
Verstappen insider reveals SHOCKING impression of F1 champion
The director behind several documentaries about Max Verstappen has revealed what shocked him most about the reigning Formula 1 champion.
Verstappen is on track to win his fourth consecutive world title, which would see him equal the likes of Sebastian Vettel and Alain Prost whilst still only being 27-years-old.
F1 HEADLINES: Hamilton and Mercedes set for major U-TURN as official statement issued
READ MORE: F1 legend announces SHOCK exit
Drivers such as Lewis Hamilton and Fernando Alonso have proven that F1 stars can still be successful beyond the success of their former years, with Verstappen realistically having a whole decade ahead of him to achieve further championship success should he wish to pursue it.
However, the champion has frequently declared that he does not want to race in F1 forever, and would rather retire earlier than emulate his fellow champions.
Much has been written about Verstappen’s F1 future, with the Dutchman tipped to undergo a huge team switch in 2026 if Red Bull fail to deliver a race winning car.
Few teams on the grid would be capable of turning the champion down, who demonstrated why he is the best of his generation after storming through the field in the wet to take a spectacular Brazilian GP win.
READ MORE: Mercedes chief REIGNITES Verstappen switch talks
READ MORE: Mercedes to blame for BRUTAL Hamilton treatment
Will Max Verstappen retire from F1?
Detailing his relationship with Verstappen, documentary maker Nick Hoedeman told Motorsport.com: "We have a relationship that is based on trust and when I’m around he can speak freely."
"He's quite open-minded."
According to Hoedeman, with Verstappen, it is not his race-winning capabilities that define the champion, instead revealing what shocked him the most about the racing star having developed a unique insight into his personality through their work together.
READ MORE: Las Vegas Grand Prix organisers drop sprint race BOMBSHELL
"The most surprising thing about Max is that he's just a normal boy," Hoedeman admitted.
"Everybody thinks he has the most extravagant life but he just likes being at home with his family and friends.
"Of course, he's in a private jet travelling the world, but deep down inside, he’s still that five-year-old boy who just loves to be in a racing car."
This insight into what makes Verstappen tick could further suggest his future will take him wherever he is allowed to race freely for enjoyment rather than having to adhere to rules and team politics that the Red Bull star has become so accustomed to in F1.
READ MORE: EXCLUSIVE - Red Bull F1 star can make team switch on ONE condition
Related
Change your timezone:
Latest News
Verstappen insider reveals SHOCKING impression of F1 champion
- 25 minutes ago
Sky Sports legend reveals ultimate F1 NIGHTMARE
- 1 hour ago
Mercedes to blame for BRUTAL Hamilton treatment
- 2 hours ago
F1 champion provides cryptic Andretti entry update
- 3 hours ago
FIA rule change could lead to HISTORIC return
- Today 10:57
Mercedes chief REIGNITES Verstappen switch talks
- Today 09:57
F1 Race Calendar 2024
-
GP MONACO
24 - 26 May
Charles Leclerc
-
GP CANADA
7 - 9 Jun
Max Verstappen
-
GP SPAIN
21 - 23 Jun
Max Verstappen
-
GP AUSTRIA
28 - 30 Jun
George Russell
-
GP GREAT BRITAIN
5 - 7 Jul
Lewis Hamilton
-
GP HUNGARY
19 - 21 Jul
Oscar Piastri
-
GP BELGIUM
26 - 28 Jul
Lewis Hamilton
-
GP NETHERLANDS
23 - 25 Aug
Lando Norris
-
GP ITALY
30 Aug - 1 Sep
Charles Leclerc
-
GP AZERBAIJAN
13 - 15 Sep
Oscar Piastri
-
GP SINGAPORE
20 - 22 Sep
Lando Norris
-
GP USA
18 - 20 Oct
Charles Leclerc
-
GP MEXICO
25 - 27 Oct
Carlos Sainz
-
GP BRAZIL
1 - 3 Nov
Max Verstappen
- GP USA 22 - 24 Nov
- GP QATAR 29 Nov - 1 Dec
- GP ABU DHABI 6 - 8 Dec