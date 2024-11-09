F1 makes MAJOR 2025 driver announcement

F1 Academy have announced the prize for the winner of the 2024 championship, with one driver being given a huge opportunity.

The all-female series is currently in its second season, having previously been won by Spaniard Marta Garcia, who is now racing in the 2024 Formula Regional European Championship.

It was set up following the fall of the W Series, and was designed to give female racers more opportunities to prove themselves, becoming more intrinsically linked with Formula 1 itself.

The series' sophomore season has seen British star Abbi Pulling dominate, currently sat 95 points ahead of rival Doriane Pin with just two events left in the season.

F1 Academy is the all-female racing series

Abbi Pulling leads Doriane Pin in the F1 Academy championship

F1 Academy champion to receive huge opportunity

F1 Academy heads to Qatar at the end of the month, before the season finale in Abu Dhabi, both events being tied in with the F1 calendar.

Pulling is likely to become the series' second champion, and its first British champion, with the 21-year-old's stock rising all the time in motorsport.

Now, it has been announced that the 2024 champion will be given a fully-funded seat in the GB3 championship with Rodin Motorsport for the 2025 season.

With GB3 championship leader Louis Sharp currently driving with the Rodin Motorsport team and set to move up to F3, the F1 Academy champion will take his place in the series.

In addition to the full-time seat, the F1 Academy champion will also receive 20 days of testing in the GB3 car to support her campaign, also funded by the series.

Managing director of F1 Academy Susie Wolff said: "At F1 Academy, we are striving to create opportunities for women to succeed at all levels of our sport, and a testament to that mission is our commitment to putting together the best possible package for our champions to move onwards and upwards.

"Together with our driver development team, we’re proud to support our 2024 champion with a fully funded seat in GB3 with Rodin Motorsport in 2025.

"This will provide her with a fantastic opportunity to continue her development and aid her future progression."

