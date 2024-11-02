Find out all the details for the 2024 Sao Paulo Grand Prix sprint race, including start times and how to watch.

Oscar Piastri reclaimed his position at the top of the timesheet, clinching pole position for the Brazilian GP sprint with a time of 1:08.899s, one place ahead of papaya team-mate Lando Norris

As the penultimate sprint of the 2024 season, the race at Interlagos presents another opportunity for Lando Norris to further close the gap to Max Verstappen in the drivers' championship, hoping to claim his maiden F1 title by the time the chequered flag is waved in Abu Dhabi.

The gap between the two drivers currently sits at 47 points, but that could be significantly reduced if Norris can claim victory in both races in Sao Paulo, a seemingly possible feat given the Dutchman will be starting the sprint race from fourth.

Sao Paulo Grand Prix Sprint - Saturday, November 2, 2024

The fifth sprint of the season at the Brazilian GP kicks off today, Saturday, November 2, at 11am local time. Find the race start times converted to your local time zone below:

Local time (CEST): 11am Saturday

United Kingdom (BST): 2pm Saturday

Central European Time: 3pm Saturday

United States (EDT): 10am Saturday

United States (CDT): 9am Saturday

United States (PDT): 7am Saturday

Australia (AEST): 12am Sunday

Australia (AWST): 10pm Saturday

Australia (ACST): 11:30pm Saturday

Mexico (CST): 8am Saturday

Japan (JST): 11pm Saturday

South Africa (SAST): 4pm Saturday

Egypt (EEST): 4pm Saturday

China (CST): 10pm Saturday

India (IST): 7:30pm Saturday

Brazil: 11am Saturday

Singapore: 10pm Saturday

Saudi Arabia: 5pm Saturday

United Arab Emirates: 6pm Saturday

Turkey: 5pm Saturday



How to watch the US Grand Prix Sprint live on TV today

Broadcast details vary depending on your location. Check below to see how to tune in for some major countries:

United Kingdom: Sky Sports

United States: ESPN, ESPN Deportes

China: CCTV, Shanghai TV, Guangdong Television Channel, Tencent

Japan: Fuji TV, DAZN

Australia: Fox Sports, Foxtel, Kayo, Network Ten

Netherlands: Viaplay, Viaplay Xtra

Italy: Sky Italia

Spain: DAZN F1

Canada: RDS, RDS 2, TSN, Noovo

Germany: Sky Deutschland

France: Canal+

Belgium: RTBF, Telenet, Play Sports

Mexico: Fox Sports Mexico

Singapore: beIN SPORTS

Hungary: M4 (MTVA Sports Channel)

Brazil: Bandeirantes, Bandsports

Austria: Servus TV, ORF

Middle East & Turkey: beIN SPORTS

Africa: SuperSport

Latin America: ESPN



F1TV Pro also carries coverage of the sport, depending on which territory you are in.

How does the F1 Sprint work?

Sprints are 100-kilometre (62-mile) races that are much shorter than the main race distance (305km) and take place on Saturdays, lasting around 30 minutes with no pit stops needed.

It's a separate entity from the main event, with its own qualifying session taking place on Friday, just a few hours after the sole practice session of the weekend.

The top eight finishers in the sprint score points (eight for first, one for eighth) that count towards the overall driver and constructor championship standings.

This season features six sprint races spread across China, Miami, Austria, Austin, Brazil, and Qatar.

