F1 Sprint Race Today: Brazilian Grand Prix 2024 start times, schedule and TV
Find out all the details for the 2024 Sao Paulo Grand Prix sprint race, including start times and how to watch.
Oscar Piastri reclaimed his position at the top of the timesheet, clinching pole position for the Brazilian GP sprint with a time of 1:08.899s, one place ahead of papaya team-mate Lando Norris
As the penultimate sprint of the 2024 season, the race at Interlagos presents another opportunity for Lando Norris to further close the gap to Max Verstappen in the drivers' championship, hoping to claim his maiden F1 title by the time the chequered flag is waved in Abu Dhabi.
The gap between the two drivers currently sits at 47 points, but that could be significantly reduced if Norris can claim victory in both races in Sao Paulo, a seemingly possible feat given the Dutchman will be starting the sprint race from fourth.
Sao Paulo Grand Prix Sprint - Saturday, November 2, 2024
The fifth sprint of the season at the Brazilian GP kicks off today, Saturday, November 2, at 11am local time. Find the race start times converted to your local time zone below:
Local time (CEST): 11am Saturday
United Kingdom (BST): 2pm Saturday
Central European Time: 3pm Saturday
United States (EDT): 10am Saturday
United States (CDT): 9am Saturday
United States (PDT): 7am Saturday
Australia (AEST): 12am Sunday
Australia (AWST): 10pm Saturday
Australia (ACST): 11:30pm Saturday
Mexico (CST): 8am Saturday
Japan (JST): 11pm Saturday
South Africa (SAST): 4pm Saturday
Egypt (EEST): 4pm Saturday
China (CST): 10pm Saturday
India (IST): 7:30pm Saturday
Brazil: 11am Saturday
Singapore: 10pm Saturday
Saudi Arabia: 5pm Saturday
United Arab Emirates: 6pm Saturday
Turkey: 5pm Saturday
How to watch the US Grand Prix Sprint live on TV today
Broadcast details vary depending on your location. Check below to see how to tune in for some major countries:
United Kingdom: Sky Sports
United States: ESPN, ESPN Deportes
China: CCTV, Shanghai TV, Guangdong Television Channel, Tencent
Japan: Fuji TV, DAZN
Australia: Fox Sports, Foxtel, Kayo, Network Ten
Netherlands: Viaplay, Viaplay Xtra
Italy: Sky Italia
Spain: DAZN F1
Canada: RDS, RDS 2, TSN, Noovo
Germany: Sky Deutschland
France: Canal+
Belgium: RTBF, Telenet, Play Sports
Mexico: Fox Sports Mexico
Singapore: beIN SPORTS
Hungary: M4 (MTVA Sports Channel)
Brazil: Bandeirantes, Bandsports
Austria: Servus TV, ORF
Middle East & Turkey: beIN SPORTS
Africa: SuperSport
Latin America: ESPN
F1TV Pro also carries coverage of the sport, depending on which territory you are in.
How does the F1 Sprint work?
Sprints are 100-kilometre (62-mile) races that are much shorter than the main race distance (305km) and take place on Saturdays, lasting around 30 minutes with no pit stops needed.
It's a separate entity from the main event, with its own qualifying session taking place on Friday, just a few hours after the sole practice session of the weekend.
The top eight finishers in the sprint score points (eight for first, one for eighth) that count towards the overall driver and constructor championship standings.
This season features six sprint races spread across China, Miami, Austria, Austin, Brazil, and Qatar.
