Hamilton announces new 'drive' as F1 champion STUNS in red

Seven-time Formula 1 world champion Lewis Hamilton has announced an exciting new partnership, as he edges closer to a move to Ferrari.

Hamilton announced ahead of the new season that he will join Ferrari from 2025, ditching the Mercedes team with whom he has won six of his seven drivers' titles.

It means that the 39-year-old has just four races left in his Mercedes career, before he makes a last-ditch attempt to claim an unprecedented eighth world title.

Earlier this season, Hamilton helped to sign his 12 seasons with the team off in style, claiming two race victories to banish the race win drought that had been in place since the 2021 Saudi Arabian GP.

Lewis Hamilton is a seven-time Formula 1 world champion
Lewis Hamilton will join Ferrari in 2025

Hamilton announces new partnership

Hamilton's off-track pull has been one of the reasons for his status as one of the world's most marketable athletes, with a portfolio of high-class brands partnering with the seven-time champion.

Now, Hamilton has revealed another new partnership via his Instagram page, where he has amassed over 37 million followers.

The Brit sparkled in Ferrari red to share his 'mindset of constant growth and evolution', in a new partnership with global technology company Etisalat &.

""More" is a mindset of constant growth and evolution," the seven-time champion revealed.

"I’m proud to partner with @eandgroup, a global technology group that shares the same drive. Get ready for more!"

Lewis Hamilton Mercedes Ferrari




