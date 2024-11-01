F1 Sprint Qualifying Today: Brazilian Grand Prix 2024 start times, schedule and TV
F1 Sprint Qualifying Today: Brazilian Grand Prix 2024 start times, schedule and TV
Everything you need to know about the 2024 Brazilian Grand Prix sprint qualifying, including start times and how to watch in your region.
Formula 1 heads to Sao Paulo this weekend for the 21st round of the season, and the fifth sprint race of the year following Austria, China, Miami and Austin all of which were won by three-time world champion Max Verstappen.
F1 HEADLINES: Vettel Brazil RETURN confirmed as team announce driver health absence
READ MORE: Red Bull set to make 'IMMEDIATE' Perez replacement
However, before Saturday's sprint, teams have a crucial qualifying session to tackle just hours after their sole practice run, which will determine the starting grid for the 24-lap race.
This condensed schedule comes after F1 opted to tweak the format for this year and shift sprint qualifying to Friday afternoon, replacing a traditional second practice session.
The qualifying format itself remains familiar, featuring the three knockout stages (Q1, Q2, and Q3), albeit with shorter durations compared to a standard Saturday qualifying.
Sprint qualifying whittles down the field over 30 minutes, with Q1 lasting 12 minutes, Q2 10 minutes, and Q3 a brisk 8 minutes.
Now, let's have a look at the sprint qualifying times and how you can catch all the action from Sao Paulo.
Brazilian Grand Prix Sprint Qualifying - Friday, November 1, 2024
The sprint qualifying session at the Brazilian GP kicks off today, Friday, November 1, at 3:30pm local time. Find the session start times converted to your local time zone below:
Local time (BRT): 3:30pm Friday
United Kingdom (GMT): 6:30pm Friday
Central European Time (CET): 7:30pm Friday
United States (EDT): 2:30pm Friday
United States (CDT): 1:30pm Friday
United States (PDT): 2:30pm Friday
Australia (AEST): 5:30am Saturday
Australia (AWST): 2:30am Saturday
Australia (ACST): 5:00am Saturday
Mexico (CST): 12:30pm Friday
Japan (JST): 3:30am Saturday
South Africa (SAST): 8:30pm Friday
Egypt (EEST): 8:30pm Friday
China (CST): 2:30am Saturday
India (IST): 12:00am Saturday
Singapore: 2:30am Saturday
Saudi Arabia: 9:30pm Friday
United Arab Emirates: 10:30pm Friday
Turkey: 9:30pm Friday
READ MORE: Mercedes announce Hamilton release ahead of Brazilian GP
How to watch Brazilian Grand Prix Sprint Qualifying live on TV today
Broadcast details vary depending on your location. Check below to see how to tune in for some major countries:
United Kingdom: Sky Sports
United States: ESPN, ESPN Deportes
China: CCTV, Shanghai TV, Guangdong Television Channel, Tencent
Japan: Fuji TV, DAZN
Australia: Fox Sports, Foxtel, Kayo, Network Ten
Netherlands: Viaplay, Viaplay Xtra
Italy: Sky Italia
Spain: DAZN F1
Canada: RDS, RDS 2, TSN, Noovo
Germany: Sky Deutschland
France: Canal+
Belgium: RTBF, Telenet, Play Sports
Mexico: Fox Sports Mexico
Singapore: beIN SPORTS
Hungary: M4 (MTVA Sports Channel)
Brazil: Bandeirantes, Bandsports
Austria: Servus TV, ORF
Middle East & Turkey: beIN SPORTS
Africa: SuperSport
Latin America: ESPN
F1TV Pro also carries coverage of the sport, depending on which territory you are in.
READ MORE: F1 on TV: The definitive guide to how to watch the 2024 season live
Related
Change your timezone:
Latest News
Perez father makes 'WORST RACE' revelation after Mexican GP horror show
- 20 minutes ago
F1 Sprint Qualifying Today: Brazilian Grand Prix 2024 start times, schedule and TV
- 1 hour ago
F1 champion SLAMS Verstappen tactics in bizarre comparison
- 2 hours ago
Hamilton announces new 'drive' as F1 champion STUNS in red
- 3 hours ago
Red Bull announce exclusive takeover ahead of Brazilian GP
- 3 hours ago
F1 Practice Today: Brazilian Grand Prix 2024 start times, schedule, TV channel and live stream
- Today 07:00
F1 Race Calendar 2024
-
GP ITALY
17 - 19 May
Max Verstappen
-
GP MONACO
24 - 26 May
Charles Leclerc
-
GP CANADA
7 - 9 Jun
Max Verstappen
-
GP SPAIN
21 - 23 Jun
Max Verstappen
-
GP AUSTRIA
28 - 30 Jun
George Russell
-
GP GREAT BRITAIN
5 - 7 Jul
Lewis Hamilton
-
GP HUNGARY
19 - 21 Jul
Oscar Piastri
-
GP BELGIUM
26 - 28 Jul
Lewis Hamilton
-
GP NETHERLANDS
23 - 25 Aug
Lando Norris
-
GP ITALY
30 Aug - 1 Sep
Charles Leclerc
-
GP AZERBAIJAN
13 - 15 Sep
Oscar Piastri
-
GP SINGAPORE
20 - 22 Sep
Lando Norris
-
GP USA
18 - 20 Oct
Charles Leclerc
-
GP MEXICO
25 - 27 Oct
Carlos Sainz
- GP BRAZIL 1 - 3 Nov
- GP USA 22 - 24 Nov
- GP QATAR 29 Nov - 1 Dec
- GP ABU DHABI 6 - 8 Dec