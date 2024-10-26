FIA statement confirms MAJOR McLaren change

A statement released by the FIA has confirmed a major change for McLaren at the Mexican Grand Prix.

F1’s race at the US Grand Prix last time out proved to be a difficult weekend for the papaya team, despite Lando Norris having started on pole position.

F1 HEADLINES: Red Bull SWAP call revealed as FIA declare verdict at Mexican GP

F1 RESULTS: Verstappen despair deepens as Red Bull THRASHED by championship rivals

However, the Brit lost his lead on the opening lap to Max Verstappen and both Ferraris, with Norris having to battle his championship rival for third during the closing stages of the race.

As the McLaren star attempted to overtake Verstappen, both drivers went off the track at Turn 12, with Norris claiming P3 when they returned, but later slammed with a five-second time penalty from the FIA for leaving the track and gaining an advantage.

READ MORE: FIA announce official verdict over McLaren US GP complaint

Lando Norris and Max Verstappen's battle resulted in a penalty at COTA

Lando Norris eventually finished P4 at COTA

READ MORE: McLaren announce driver REPLACEMENT at Mexican GP

McLaren introduce Mexican GP upgrades

Norris finished the race in fourth and lost crucial points in his title battle with Verstappen, who extended his lead in the drivers’ standings to 57 points.

In the build up to the Mexican GP, McLaren revealed that they had submitted a petition for a right of review on the penalty imposed in Austin.

As the team awaits the FIA's decision over the petition, McLaren return to Mexico City with various upgrades approved by the governing body.

One of their main changes is to the floor of the machinery, which has been upgraded for the first time since the Miami GP, which produced race-winning results for the team with Norris' maiden victory.

“The floor design has been heavily revised, with geometric changes in all areas, resulting in an increase of aerodynamic load across all conditions,” a statement from the FIA read.

READ MORE: Mercedes dealt ANOTHER blow after huge Mexican GP crash

Can Lando Norris win in Mexico City?

The new McLaren floor will reportedly only be introduced on Norris’ car this weekend, and is said to have been added after Pato O’Ward’s FP1 session behind the wheel on Friday.

Alongside rival F1 teams on the grid such as Ferrari, McLaren have also introduced track-specific upgrades with a ‘high cooling sidepod design’, increasing the cooling louvre area to enable additional airflow in order to cater to the unique atmospheric conditions of Mexico City.

READ MORE: F1 team issue champion health update following Mexican GP ABSENCE

Related