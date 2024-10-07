Hamilton admits SAFETY concerns as Ricciardo 'search' begins - GPFans F1 Recap
Lewis Hamilton has made a candid admission about his underlying fears in Formula 1, despite being one of the sport's most experienced drivers.
Ricciardo ‘search’ underway following Red Bull axing
Daniel Ricciardo has opened up on his life away from the track following his departure from Formula 1.
FIA steward reveals Verstappen PUNISHMENT discussions
Former Formula 1 driver Johnny Herbert has spoken out about Max Verstappen’s defiant behaviour during the Singapore Grand Prix, following the world champion’s clash with the FIA over his use of explicit language.
Horner reveals 'STUPID' influence Ricciardo had on Verstappen
Red Bull team principal Christian Horner has revealed how Daniel Ricciardo's easy-going attitude had a significant - and at times 'stupid' - influence on Max Verstappen, shaping the young Dutchman into the dominant force he is today.
'ICONIC' F1 name departs sport as tributes roll in
Formula 1 fans have been left saddened by the announcement that Rolex will no longer be an official sponsor of the sport from 2025.
F1 Race Calendar 2024
-
GP CHINA
19 - 21 Apr
Max Verstappen
-
GP USA
3 - 5 May
Lando Norris
-
GP ITALY
17 - 19 May
Max Verstappen
-
GP MONACO
24 - 26 May
Charles Leclerc
-
GP CANADA
7 - 9 Jun
Max Verstappen
-
GP SPAIN
21 - 23 Jun
Max Verstappen
-
GP AUSTRIA
28 - 30 Jun
George Russell
-
GP GREAT BRITAIN
5 - 7 Jul
Lewis Hamilton
-
GP HUNGARY
19 - 21 Jul
Oscar Piastri
-
GP BELGIUM
26 - 28 Jul
Lewis Hamilton
-
GP NETHERLANDS
23 - 25 Aug
Lando Norris
-
GP ITALY
30 Aug - 1 Sep
Charles Leclerc
-
GP AZERBAIJAN
13 - 15 Sep
Oscar Piastri
-
GP SINGAPORE
20 - 22 Sep
Lando Norris
- GP USA 18 - 20 Oct
- GP MEXICO 25 - 27 Oct
- GP BRAZIL 1 - 3 Nov
- GP USA 22 - 24 Nov
- GP QATAR 29 Nov - 1 Dec
- GP ABU DHABI 6 - 8 Dec