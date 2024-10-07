Hamilton admits SAFETY concerns as Ricciardo 'search' begins - GPFans F1 Recap

Lewis Hamilton has made a candid admission about his underlying fears in Formula 1, despite being one of the sport's most experienced drivers.

Ricciardo ‘search’ underway following Red Bull axing

Daniel Ricciardo has opened up on his life away from the track following his departure from Formula 1.

FIA steward reveals Verstappen PUNISHMENT discussions

Former Formula 1 driver Johnny Herbert has spoken out about Max Verstappen’s defiant behaviour during the Singapore Grand Prix, following the world champion’s clash with the FIA over his use of explicit language.

Horner reveals 'STUPID' influence Ricciardo had on Verstappen

Red Bull team principal Christian Horner has revealed how Daniel Ricciardo's easy-going attitude had a significant - and at times 'stupid' - influence on Max Verstappen, shaping the young Dutchman into the dominant force he is today.

'ICONIC' F1 name departs sport as tributes roll in

Formula 1 fans have been left saddened by the announcement that Rolex will no longer be an official sponsor of the sport from 2025.

