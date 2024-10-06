'ICONIC' F1 name departs sport as tributes roll in

Formula 1 fans have been left saddened by the announcement that Rolex will no longer be an official sponsor of the sport from 2025.

F1 HEADLINES: Hamilton fans FUME as F1 star celebrates engagement

READ MORE: Ricciardo 'OFFERS' revealed as star tipped for astonishing F1 return

After a decade-long partnership, the iconic Swiss watchmaker is set to be replaced by Tag Heuer following a 10-year sponsorship deal between Formula 1 and LVMH, the luxury conglomerate that owns the brand.

Since Rolex first partnered with F1 in 2013, the brand’s presence has become synonymous with the sport, with its green and gold logo featured prominently around circuits and on podiums.

For many fans, one of the most memorable aspects of the partnership has been the creative use of the Rolex crown logo in photos, often lined up behind drivers' heads, giving the illusion of them wearing a crown atop their helmets.

The news has sparked an emotional response from fans on social media, with many paying tribute to the iconic imagery Rolex brought to the sport over the years.

Rolex has sponsored F1 since 2013

Rolex x F1 comes to an end

One fan, @schumisnoopy, shared photos of Sebastian Vettel on the podium with the Rolex crown perfectly placed behind his head, writing: "goodbye crown pictures you were bigger than the whole sky 💔."

goodbye crown pictures you were bigger than the whole sky 💔 https://t.co/ESrKTyFS9a pic.twitter.com/cBb4BDkJuV — Jules. ༒ (@schumisnoopy) October 2, 2024

Another fan, @44britcedes, posted a series of images showing Lewis Hamilton in his Mercedes with the crown above his head, lamenting the loss: "i'll miss these type of photos 🤧." The cleverly aligned crown photos have become a beloved part of F1 photography, symbolising both victory and prestige.

One user, @yesioncewasmine, shared a photo of Daniel Ricciardo with the Rolex crown, writing: "iconic rolex crown you will be missed 🕊️." Meanwhile, @leclercsletters paid tribute with a playful reference to Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc, posting a photo of him on the podium and captioning it, "rip king Charles."

iconic rolex crown you will be missed 🕊️ https://t.co/TJXvWuVSdZ pic.twitter.com/lFiiiaLdd8 — effy (@yesioncewasmine) October 2, 2024

Rolex’s partnership with F1 has not only become a visual trademark but has also contributed to the prestige and glamour that surrounds the sport.

For many, the brand’s departure feels like the end of a chapter in the sport’s modern era, with Tag Heuer now set to take over as the official timekeeper and sponsor from 2025 onwards.

As the Formula 1 community prepares for the switch, fans will continue to cherish the memories and the iconic photos that defined Rolex's decade-long presence in the sport.

While the future promises new partnerships and opportunities, the legacy of the Rolex crown will remain etched in the history of F1 photography.

READ MORE: F1 team set to JOIN forces with rivals after bombshell ending statement

Related