Horner reveals 'STUPID' influence Ricciardo had on Verstappen
Horner reveals 'STUPID' influence Ricciardo had on Verstappen
Red Bull team principal Christian Horner has revealed how Daniel Ricciardo's easy-going attitude had a significant - and at times 'stupid' - influence on Max Verstappen, shaping the young Dutchman into the dominant force he is today.
Ricciardo, known for his infectious smile and playful nature, brought a sense of fun to the Red Bull garage during his time with the team, and quickly became a fan favourite in F1.
F1 HEADLINES: Hamilton fans FUME as F1 star celebrates engagement
READ MORE: Ricciardo 'OFFERS' revealed as star tipped for astonishing F1 return
However, Ricciardo's time in the sport looks to be over, as he will be replaced by Liam Lawson at VCARB for the final six races of the season.
Verstappen, meanwhile, has gone on to become a three-time world champion since partnering Ricciardo at Red Bull, and is closing in on a fourth title in 2024.
Ricciardo's impact on Verstappen
Reflecting on the early days of Verstappen’s Red Bull career, Horner explained how Ricciardo’s light-hearted approach left a lasting impact on Verstappen, helping him mature into the composed yet fierce competitor that now commands the F1 grid.
"When Max came into the team, Max was still very much the young puppy," said Horner on the F1 Nation podcast.
"He [Ricciardo] had a big influence on Max by not taking life too seriously and enjoying the moment."
Ricciardo's carefree spirit, according to Horner, was instrumental in balancing Verstappen’s intensity during the early stages of his F1 career.
READ MORE: Red Bull chief confirms Ricciardo target for F1 comeback chance
"Daniel loved what he did. He felt very honoured to be a Grand Prix driver," Horner added.
"Just the stupid things he did sometimes."
Ricciardo’s antics would often lighten the mood in what can be a highly pressurised environment.
That relaxed approach, Horner believes, helped Verstappen learn to enjoy the sport and find a sense of calm amidst the chaos of F1.
Since Ricciardo’s departure from Red Bull in 2018, Verstappen has gone from strength to strength, becoming the dominant driver of the current era, breaking multiple F1 records along the way.
READ MORE: Wolff and Verstappen reach AGREEMENT as Mercedes move decision made
Related
Change your timezone:
Latest News
'ICONIC' F1 name departs sport as tributes roll in
- 32 minutes ago
Horner reveals 'STUPID' influence Ricciardo had on Verstappen
- 1 hour ago
FIA steward reveals Verstappen PUNISHMENT discussions
- 2 hours ago
Hamilton reveals serious doubts during F1 safety discussion
- 3 hours ago
F1 News Today: Hamilton fans FUME as F1 star celebrates engagement
- Today 07:59
Ricciardo Red Bull RETURN tipped as Verstappen Wolff agreement reached - GPFans F1 Recap
- Yesterday 23:57
F1 Race Calendar 2024
-
GP CHINA
19 - 21 Apr
Max Verstappen
-
GP USA
3 - 5 May
Lando Norris
-
GP ITALY
17 - 19 May
Max Verstappen
-
GP MONACO
24 - 26 May
Charles Leclerc
-
GP CANADA
7 - 9 Jun
Max Verstappen
-
GP SPAIN
21 - 23 Jun
Max Verstappen
-
GP AUSTRIA
28 - 30 Jun
George Russell
-
GP GREAT BRITAIN
5 - 7 Jul
Lewis Hamilton
-
GP HUNGARY
19 - 21 Jul
Oscar Piastri
-
GP BELGIUM
26 - 28 Jul
Lewis Hamilton
-
GP NETHERLANDS
23 - 25 Aug
Lando Norris
-
GP ITALY
30 Aug - 1 Sep
Charles Leclerc
-
GP AZERBAIJAN
13 - 15 Sep
Oscar Piastri
-
GP SINGAPORE
20 - 22 Sep
Lando Norris
- GP USA 18 - 20 Oct
- GP MEXICO 25 - 27 Oct
- GP BRAZIL 1 - 3 Nov
- GP USA 22 - 24 Nov
- GP QATAR 29 Nov - 1 Dec