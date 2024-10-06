Horner reveals 'STUPID' influence Ricciardo had on Verstappen

Red Bull team principal Christian Horner has revealed how Daniel Ricciardo's easy-going attitude had a significant - and at times 'stupid' - influence on Max Verstappen, shaping the young Dutchman into the dominant force he is today.

Ricciardo, known for his infectious smile and playful nature, brought a sense of fun to the Red Bull garage during his time with the team, and quickly became a fan favourite in F1.

However, Ricciardo's time in the sport looks to be over, as he will be replaced by Liam Lawson at VCARB for the final six races of the season.

Verstappen, meanwhile, has gone on to become a three-time world champion since partnering Ricciardo at Red Bull, and is closing in on a fourth title in 2024.

Liam Lawson has claimed the VCARB seat for the remainder of the season

Ricciardo's impact on Verstappen

Reflecting on the early days of Verstappen’s Red Bull career, Horner explained how Ricciardo’s light-hearted approach left a lasting impact on Verstappen, helping him mature into the composed yet fierce competitor that now commands the F1 grid.

"When Max came into the team, Max was still very much the young puppy," said Horner on the F1 Nation podcast.

"He [Ricciardo] had a big influence on Max by not taking life too seriously and enjoying the moment."

Ricciardo's carefree spirit, according to Horner, was instrumental in balancing Verstappen’s intensity during the early stages of his F1 career.

Ricciardo and Verstappen on the podium in Malaysia

"Daniel loved what he did. He felt very honoured to be a Grand Prix driver," Horner added.

"Just the stupid things he did sometimes."

Ricciardo’s antics would often lighten the mood in what can be a highly pressurised environment.

That relaxed approach, Horner believes, helped Verstappen learn to enjoy the sport and find a sense of calm amidst the chaos of F1.

Since Ricciardo’s departure from Red Bull in 2018, Verstappen has gone from strength to strength, becoming the dominant driver of the current era, breaking multiple F1 records along the way.

