Hamilton reveals serious doubts during F1 safety discussion
Lewis Hamilton has made a candid admission about his underlying fears in Formula 1, despite being one of the sport's most experienced drivers.
Hamilton is a seven-time F1 world champion, and is largely regarded as one of the greatest drivers the sport has ever seen.
Though safety in motorsport has dramatically improved over the years, Hamilton has admitted he feels that the dangers remain ever-present, revealing his pre-race routing before races to try and influence increased safety and admitting to his future concerns when seeing his loved ones.
Speaking to The Times, Hamilton revealed that while he doesn't fear death on the track, he is deeply aware of the inherent risks that come with racing at extreme speeds.
"I pray every time before I race," Hamilton said. "I pray that everyone is safe."
"Motor racing is far less dangerous than it used to be but people still die," he acknowledged.
Does Lewis Hamilton fear death?
When asked if he personally fears death while driving, Hamilton responded with a measured view: "I don’t, no. But still, we’re travelling at crazy speeds. You have to respect it.
"So that’s why I’m conscious of the time I spend with my family, with my mum, [like, is this] the last time I get to hug her? Because you just don’t know, nothing is guaranteed."
With only six grands prix remaining in the season, Hamilton sits sixth in the drivers' standings, with 174 points - 19 points clear of his Mercedes team-mate George Russell.
But all eyes are already turning to 2025, when the British driver will make the bold move to Ferrari, replacing Carlos Sainz.
The transition marks a significant chapter in Hamilton’s illustrious career, while Mercedes will usher in a new era with rising star Kimi Antonelli taking his seat.
Hamilton’s brave reflections come at a pivotal moment as he prepares for his final races with Mercedes, the team with which he won six of his seven world titles.
The 39-year-old’s comments offer a rare insight into the emotional and mental demands of racing at the highest level, especially as he prepares to embark on a fresh challenge with Ferrari next season.
