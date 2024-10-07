Schumacher backed for STUNNING switch to F1 rival series
Schumacher backed for STUNNING switch to F1 rival series
Former Formula 1 driver Mick Schumacher has been told he should be making a switch to a rival series as his options for a return to the grid in 2025 appear to be gone.
Schumacher - the son of Ferrari and F1 icon Michael - competed in the sport in 2021 and 2022 after winning the F2 championship, but lost his place on the grid at the end of that season.
F1 HEADLINES: Ricciardo RETIREMENT discussed as Wolff reveals SHOCK signing
READ MORE: Racing star BANNED after dangerous crash
Whilst he did not pull up any trees during his time in the series, in his defence, the Haas car did not either, making it hard for him to show off his talent.
Following his exit, Schumacher took up reserve driver duties for Mercedes, and also competes in the FIA World Endurance Championship for Alpine.
Perhaps because of that link, the German was linked with an F1 return via Alpine for 2025, but the team instead opted for a driver pairing of Pierre Gasly and Jack Doohan.
Will Mick Schumacher get back into F1?
After that hope disappeared, Schumacher's final option appeared to be at Sauber, with the team set to become Audi in 2026.
Reports now suggest that they have 'decided' on pairing Nico Hulkenberg with current driver Valtteri Bottas, though, leaving Schumacher with no viable options for 2025.
With that in mind, Schumacher has been urged to make the move stateside to join IndyCar by former German F1 driver Christian Danner.
"If Mick really loves motorsport, there are plenty of opportunities," Danner told BILD.
READ MORE: F1 boss hints at Ricciardo RETIREMENT after Red Bull snub
"One thing is clear - the Schumacher surname opens many doors for Mick. My advice from racing driver to racing driver - Mick, go to the IndyCar series!"
A move to IndyCar is a switch we have seen a number of former Formula 1 drivers make.
Romain Grosjean most recently made the transition and remains a competitor in the series to this day with Juncos Hollinger Racing.
READ MORE: Red Bull driver penalty CONFIRMED for United States Grand Prix
Related
Change your timezone:
Latest News
F1 News Today: Ricciardo ‘search’ underway as F1 star celebrates ENGAGEMENT
- 24 minutes ago
Red Bull F1 chief SLAMS Audi driver lineup 'decision'
- 49 minutes ago
Schumacher backed for STUNNING switch to F1 rival series
- 1 hour ago
F1 News Today: Ricciardo RETIREMENT discussed as Wolff reveals SHOCK signing
- 2 hours ago
F1 star hits new 2024 low with 133RD PLACE race finish
- 2 hours ago
- 1
Racing star BANNED after dangerous crash
- 3 hours ago
F1 Race Calendar 2024
-
GP CHINA
19 - 21 Apr
Max Verstappen
-
GP USA
3 - 5 May
Lando Norris
-
GP ITALY
17 - 19 May
Max Verstappen
-
GP MONACO
24 - 26 May
Charles Leclerc
-
GP CANADA
7 - 9 Jun
Max Verstappen
-
GP SPAIN
21 - 23 Jun
Max Verstappen
-
GP AUSTRIA
28 - 30 Jun
George Russell
-
GP GREAT BRITAIN
5 - 7 Jul
Lewis Hamilton
-
GP HUNGARY
19 - 21 Jul
Oscar Piastri
-
GP BELGIUM
26 - 28 Jul
Lewis Hamilton
-
GP NETHERLANDS
23 - 25 Aug
Lando Norris
-
GP ITALY
30 Aug - 1 Sep
Charles Leclerc
-
GP AZERBAIJAN
13 - 15 Sep
Oscar Piastri
-
GP SINGAPORE
20 - 22 Sep
Lando Norris
- GP USA 18 - 20 Oct
- GP MEXICO 25 - 27 Oct
- GP BRAZIL 1 - 3 Nov
- GP USA 22 - 24 Nov
- GP QATAR 29 Nov - 1 Dec
- GP ABU DHABI 6 - 8 Dec