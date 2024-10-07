close global

Schumacher backed for STUNNING switch to F1 rival series

Former Formula 1 driver Mick Schumacher has been told he should be making a switch to a rival series as his options for a return to the grid in 2025 appear to be gone.

Schumacher - the son of Ferrari and F1 icon Michael - competed in the sport in 2021 and 2022 after winning the F2 championship, but lost his place on the grid at the end of that season.

Whilst he did not pull up any trees during his time in the series, in his defence, the Haas car did not either, making it hard for him to show off his talent.

Following his exit, Schumacher took up reserve driver duties for Mercedes, and also competes in the FIA World Endurance Championship for Alpine.

Perhaps because of that link, the German was linked with an F1 return via Alpine for 2025, but the team instead opted for a driver pairing of Pierre Gasly and Jack Doohan.

Mick Schumacher is the nephew of Ralf Schumacher
Alpine opted to sign Jack Doohan over Mick Schumacher for 2025

Will Mick Schumacher get back into F1?

After that hope disappeared, Schumacher's final option appeared to be at Sauber, with the team set to become Audi in 2026.

Reports now suggest that they have 'decided' on pairing Nico Hulkenberg with current driver Valtteri Bottas, though, leaving Schumacher with no viable options for 2025.

With that in mind, Schumacher has been urged to make the move stateside to join IndyCar by former German F1 driver Christian Danner.

"If Mick really loves motorsport, there are plenty of opportunities," Danner told BILD.

Mick Schumacher has been told to head to IndyCar

"One thing is clear - the Schumacher surname opens many doors for Mick. My advice from racing driver to racing driver - Mick, go to the IndyCar series!"

A move to IndyCar is a switch we have seen a number of former Formula 1 drivers make.

Romain Grosjean most recently made the transition and remains a competitor in the series to this day with Juncos Hollinger Racing.

