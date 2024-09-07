F1 youngster cautious of 'STRANGE' Schumacher test
F1 youngster cautious of 'STRANGE' Schumacher test
Jack Doohan has described a test session alongside Mick Schumacher as 'strange', acknowledging the unusual circumstances surrounding their shootout for a potential Alpine seat in 2025.
The session took place earlier this year at the Paul Ricard Circuit, where both drivers had the opportunity to showcase their skills in Alpine's 2022 A522 car under the Testing of Previous Cars (TPC) regulations.
F1 HEADLINES: Verstappen makes Red Bull team-mate verdict as Marko drops Norris contract BOMBSHELL
READ MORE: Ricciardo discusses F1 future AWAY from Red Bull
Doohan, who will step up to a full-time race seat with Alpine in 2025, replacing Esteban Ocon, admitted that the day held an unexpected tension given his friendship with Schumacher.
The pair's fathers, Michael Schumacher and Mick Doohan, are both legends in their respective motorsports, further intensifying the personal stakes.
"It was strange," Doohan confessed to F1.com. "I kept it business-focused, reminding myself that at the end of the day, my job was to drive as fast as I could, regardless of who was in the other car.
"The competition didn’t affect my approach outside the car, but when I was inside, it was all about speed."
Doohan shares Schumacher test
The Australian driver, who has impressed in his role as Alpine's reserve driver with several FP1 outings, was ultimately chosen to partner Pierre Gasly for the upcoming season.
Reflecting on the process, Doohan believes he positioned himself perfectly to secure the seat, no matter who his competition was.
"Whatever the outcome, I made sure I was first in line for the seat," he remarked.
Doohan also opened up about when he first realised that a full-time F1 seat was within reach.
"After the first quarter of the year, I sensed there was a real possibility to fight for this," the 21-year-old explained.
"There were no guarantees, so I had to be patient, maximise every opportunity, and make a strong case for myself."
Doohan will continue his duties as Alpine's reserve driver throughout 2024, contributing to simulator work and participating in further tests with the A522, while Schumacher is set to compete in the remainder of the World Endurance Championship for Alpine.
READ MORE: Vettel 'certain choice' to complete dream F1 comeback
Related
Change your timezone:
Latest News
F1 News Today: Red Bull chief drops Norris contract bombshell as MAJOR Las Vegas GP replacement announced
- 8 minutes ago
Red Bull chief reveals Wolff BLOCKED key Mercedes deal
- 27 minutes ago
F1 youngster cautious of 'STRANGE' Schumacher test
- 1 hour ago
Red Bull POACH record-breaking former Mercedes F1 expert
- 2 hours ago
Bearman gears up for F1 RETURN
- 3 hours ago
F1 star Leclerc crashes £300k Ferrari in Monaco
- Today 09:57
F1 Race Calendar 2024
-
GP AUSTRALIA
22 - 24 Mar
Carlos Sainz
-
GP JAPAN
5 - 7 Apr
Max Verstappen
-
GP CHINA
19 - 21 Apr
Max Verstappen
-
GP USA
3 - 5 May
Lando Norris
-
GP ITALY
17 - 19 May
Max Verstappen
-
GP MONACO
24 - 26 May
Charles Leclerc
-
GP CANADA
7 - 9 Jun
Max Verstappen
-
GP SPAIN
21 - 23 Jun
Max Verstappen
-
GP AUSTRIA
28 - 30 Jun
George Russell
-
GP GREAT BRITAIN
5 - 7 Jul
Lewis Hamilton
-
GP HUNGARY
19 - 21 Jul
Oscar Piastri
-
GP BELGIUM
26 - 28 Jul
Lewis Hamilton
-
GP NETHERLANDS
23 - 25 Aug
Lando Norris
-
GP ITALY
30 Aug - 1 Sep
Charles Leclerc
- GP AZERBAIJAN 13 - 15 Sep
- GP SINGAPORE 20 - 22 Sep
- GP USA 18 - 20 Oct
- GP MEXICO 25 - 27 Oct
- GP BRAZIL 1 - 3 Nov