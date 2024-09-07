F1 youngster cautious of 'STRANGE' Schumacher test

close global

Jack Doohan has described a test session alongside Mick Schumacher as 'strange', acknowledging the unusual circumstances surrounding their shootout for a potential Alpine seat in 2025.

The session took place earlier this year at the Paul Ricard Circuit, where both drivers had the opportunity to showcase their skills in Alpine's 2022 A522 car under the Testing of Previous Cars (TPC) regulations.

Doohan, who will step up to a full-time race seat with Alpine in 2025, replacing Esteban Ocon, admitted that the day held an unexpected tension given his friendship with Schumacher.

The pair's fathers, Michael Schumacher and Mick Doohan, are both legends in their respective motorsports, further intensifying the personal stakes.

"It was strange," Doohan confessed to F1.com. "I kept it business-focused, reminding myself that at the end of the day, my job was to drive as fast as I could, regardless of who was in the other car.

"The competition didn’t affect my approach outside the car, but when I was inside, it was all about speed."

Jack Doohan beat Mick Schumacher to land the 2025 Alpine seat

Doohan shares Schumacher test

The Australian driver, who has impressed in his role as Alpine's reserve driver with several FP1 outings, was ultimately chosen to partner Pierre Gasly for the upcoming season.

Reflecting on the process, Doohan believes he positioned himself perfectly to secure the seat, no matter who his competition was.

"Whatever the outcome, I made sure I was first in line for the seat," he remarked.

Doohan also opened up about when he first realised that a full-time F1 seat was within reach.

"After the first quarter of the year, I sensed there was a real possibility to fight for this," the 21-year-old explained.

"There were no guarantees, so I had to be patient, maximise every opportunity, and make a strong case for myself."

Doohan will continue his duties as Alpine's reserve driver throughout 2024, contributing to simulator work and participating in further tests with the A522, while Schumacher is set to compete in the remainder of the World Endurance Championship for Alpine.

Alpine Michael Schumacher
