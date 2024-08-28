Red Bull chief reveals SHOCK Schumacher F1 return chance

A Red Bull chief has hinted that Mick Schumacher could make a shock return to F1 despite an Alpine setback.

The German star last competed in F1 with Haas in 2022, where a series of crashes and underwhelming performances saw him axed from the team.

Since then he has joined Mercedes as their reserve driver, as well as competed in the FIA World Endurance Championship, eagerly awaiting his next chance to return to the grid.

Schumacher would have been looking to make a full-time return to F1 following driver market chaos during this year's silly season but has so far been left on the sidelines.

Mick Schumacher is currently part of the Mercedes team

Mick Schumacher was beaten to the Alpine drive by Jack Doohan

Will Mick Schumacher return to the F1 grid?

Schumacher was originally linked to Alpine - the team he races for in WEC - as the relationship between Esteban Ocon and the Enstone-based outfit broke down.

Ocon announced that he would be leaving the team to move to Haas, which opened up a spot at the team alongside Pierre Gasly.

Whilst Schumacher’s name was in the mix for the drive, it was their reserve driver Jack Doohan who was offered the full-time opportunity in 2025.

The Australian has completed several FP1 sessions for the team, on top of testing and simulator work.

However, Red Bull chief Helmut Marko believes Schumacher may have another chance at an F1 return.

Helmut Marko discusses an F1 return for Mick Schumacher

When asked by Sky Germany what he thought of the situation, Marko continued with his positive assessment of Schumacher.

“Well, if he’s in the right environment, it could certainly be a chance for him,” Marko said.

“But as Ralf [Schumacher] rightly said, there was a third driver in the mix at Alpine, and ultimately it was Doohan who, like Piastri, has completed many kilometres with a two-year-old car and therefore had a certain advantage from the testing.”

Despite his Red Bull backing, it is yet to be revealed whether Schumacher will return to the forefront of the sport after his name had been heavily linked with replacing Logan Sargeant, another seat Schumacher has lost, this time to Franco Colapinto.

