Red Bull chief reveals SHOCK Schumacher F1 return chance
Red Bull chief reveals SHOCK Schumacher F1 return chance
A Red Bull chief has hinted that Mick Schumacher could make a shock return to F1 despite an Alpine setback.
The German star last competed in F1 with Haas in 2022, where a series of crashes and underwhelming performances saw him axed from the team.
F1 HEADLINES: Verstappen receives Hamilton support as Mercedes replacement twist revealed
READ MORE: Williams announce SHOCK Sargeant replacement
Since then he has joined Mercedes as their reserve driver, as well as competed in the FIA World Endurance Championship, eagerly awaiting his next chance to return to the grid.
Schumacher would have been looking to make a full-time return to F1 following driver market chaos during this year's silly season but has so far been left on the sidelines.
Will Mick Schumacher return to the F1 grid?
Schumacher was originally linked to Alpine - the team he races for in WEC - as the relationship between Esteban Ocon and the Enstone-based outfit broke down.
Ocon announced that he would be leaving the team to move to Haas, which opened up a spot at the team alongside Pierre Gasly.
Whilst Schumacher’s name was in the mix for the drive, it was their reserve driver Jack Doohan who was offered the full-time opportunity in 2025.
The Australian has completed several FP1 sessions for the team, on top of testing and simulator work.
However, Red Bull chief Helmut Marko believes Schumacher may have another chance at an F1 return.
READ MORE: Hamilton facing PENALTY after incident with Red Bull rival at Dutch GP
When asked by Sky Germany what he thought of the situation, Marko continued with his positive assessment of Schumacher.
“Well, if he’s in the right environment, it could certainly be a chance for him,” Marko said.
“But as Ralf [Schumacher] rightly said, there was a third driver in the mix at Alpine, and ultimately it was Doohan who, like Piastri, has completed many kilometres with a two-year-old car and therefore had a certain advantage from the testing.”
Despite his Red Bull backing, it is yet to be revealed whether Schumacher will return to the forefront of the sport after his name had been heavily linked with replacing Logan Sargeant, another seat Schumacher has lost, this time to Franco Colapinto.
READ MORE: F1 2024 Italian Grand Prix weather forecast - latest today from Monza
Related
Change your timezone:
Latest News
Red Bull chief reveals SHOCK Schumacher F1 return chance
- 10 minutes ago
F1 News Today: Hamilton replacement twist emerges as McLaren announce new driver signing
- 39 minutes ago
Red Bull star reveals MAJOR talent issue facing F1
- 1 hour ago
McLaren confirm NEW driver signing with official announcement
- 2 hours ago
Dutch Prince drops BOMBSHELL after Verstappen handshake snub
- 2 hours ago
Wolff DESPERATE to sort major Mercedes issue before Italian GP
- 3 hours ago
F1 Race Calendar 2024
-
GP SAUDI ARABIA
7 - 9 Mar
Max Verstappen
-
GP AUSTRALIA
22 - 24 Mar
Carlos Sainz
-
GP JAPAN
5 - 7 Apr
Max Verstappen
-
GP CHINA
19 - 21 Apr
Max Verstappen
-
GP USA
3 - 5 May
Lando Norris
-
GP ITALY
17 - 19 May
Max Verstappen
-
GP MONACO
24 - 26 May
Charles Leclerc
-
GP CANADA
7 - 9 Jun
Max Verstappen
-
GP SPAIN
21 - 23 Jun
Max Verstappen
-
GP AUSTRIA
28 - 30 Jun
George Russell
-
GP GREAT BRITAIN
5 - 7 Jul
Lewis Hamilton
-
GP HUNGARY
19 - 21 Jul
Oscar Piastri
-
GP BELGIUM
26 - 28 Jul
Lewis Hamilton
-
GP NETHERLANDS
23 - 25 Aug
Lando Norris
- GP ITALY 30 Aug - 1 Sep
- GP AZERBAIJAN 13 - 15 Sep
- GP SINGAPORE 20 - 22 Sep
- GP USA 18 - 20 Oct
- GP MEXICO 25 - 27 Oct