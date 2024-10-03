Verstappen reveals talks with Horner over Red Bull exit

Jos Verstappen has warned Christian Horner that he could be left without his star driver if the issues between the Red Bull team principal and the three-time champion's father persevere.

An ongoing feud between the pair has erupted once again, with Jos pointing the finger at Horner over the team's recent losses.

Verstappen and Horner have publicly disagreed with each other frequently this season, with the former often taking aim at Horner's leadership.

The former F1 star previously lashed out at his son's boss, labelling him 'childish' and claiming to be done with their relationship.

In the latest addition to the spat however, Verstappen has now criticised the Red Bull team principal for failing to secure his staff and take charge following what has been a mass exodus of key personnel during a crucial time for the team.

Christian Horner and Jos Verstappen have partaken in a war of words throughout 2024

Max Verstappen believes the feud between his father and boss is unnecessary

Will Max Verstappen leave Red Bull?

Following the Azerbaijan Grand Prix, rivals McLaren managed to steal the top spot in the constructors' championship, leaving Red Bull playing catch up.

Verstappen also faces a battle of his own, with Lando Norris just 52 points behind him in the drivers' standings, adding further pressure to the three-time champion in the midst of Red Bull's team drama.

Horner's outfit have lost multiple vital staff members this season, with Adrian Newey kicking off the trend earlier this year announcing his exit from the team.

Adrian Newey will leave a huge absence with his Red Bull departure

The team's strategy chief Will Courtenay has been snapped up by McLaren in a further blow to Red Bull's championship chances, despite Helmut Marko claiming they could easily replace him internally.

Speaking to Motorsport.com about Courtenay's exit, Jos Verstappen cautioned: "Yes, this is what I warned about.

"The team then says: 'Oh, it doesn't matter, we have someone else [who we can put on that position]'.

The 52-year-old further hinted that this could be the final straw for his reigning champion offspring, stating: "It's too many people now [leaving]. And Max gets questions about it every time... I think it's just not good, what's happening at the moment.

"He [Horner] always glosses over it."

