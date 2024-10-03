Hamilton reveals team-mate issues in ‘ruthless’ admission
Hamilton reveals team-mate issues in ‘ruthless’ admission
Lewis Hamilton has discussed his journey to becoming a 'team player', after previously experiencing problems with his Formula 1 colleagues.
With just six races to go this season, the 39-year-old is edging closer to his Mercedes exit, as he gets set to embark on a new challenge at Ferrari.
F1 HEADLINES: Red Bull announce Perez release as F1 star RESIGNS
READ MORE: FIA issue official statement as race CANCELLED
The Brit clinched has six of his seven world titles with the Brackley-based squad, and has been an integral part of their success in the sport.
Any hopes of a fairytale ending, however, appear unlikely given his recent struggles to be competitive at the top of the order.
Hamilton admits early F1 issues
It's been a challenging campaign for the former McLaren racer, who despite adding two race wins to his record-breaking tally, has cut a frustrated figure for much of the year.
Both he and team-mate George Russell have failed to build on their mid-season promise, with the pair a long way off the pace of McLaren, Red Bull and Ferrari since returning from the summer break.
Hamilton enjoys a positive relationship with his compatriot at Mercedes, but has admitted that he wasn't always the ideal team-mate in the early stages of his career.
READ MORE: Hamilton reveals long term health concerns
Speaking to The Times, he reflected on his change in approach since making his breakthrough as a raw talent back in 2007.
“Honestly, right now I feel I’m healthier than I’ve ever been,” he said. “I’m in such a good place, physically and mentally.
"My reaction times are still quicker than the young guys - I think I’m a better driver than I was at 22.
"I was just young, energetic and ruthless, but no finesse, no balance. I didn’t know how to be a team player, how to be a leader.
"Being a good racing driver, it’s not just about being fast, it’s about being the most rounded.
"When I study the legends, they’re spread between small percentages, so it’s the whole package - what do they speak for, stand for? - that’s what I look at.
"I look to Ayrton Senna and Nelson Mandela, and those are the two people gelled together that I want to be.”
READ MORE: F1 team set to JOIN forces with rivals after bombshell ending statement
Related
Change your timezone:
Latest News
Hamilton reveals team-mate issues in ‘ruthless’ admission
- 18 minutes ago
F1 News Today: Red Bull announce Perez release as F1 star RESIGNS
- 1 hour ago
Verstappen set for MAJOR FIA penalty
- 1 hour ago
Aston Martin announce ‘RECORD-BREAKING’ new signing
- 2 hours ago
McLaren star signs NEW deal for 2025
- 3 hours ago
Red Bull confirm Perez RELEASE ahead of Mexico GP
- 3 hours ago
F1 Race Calendar 2024
-
GP CHINA
19 - 21 Apr
Max Verstappen
-
GP USA
3 - 5 May
Lando Norris
-
GP ITALY
17 - 19 May
Max Verstappen
-
GP MONACO
24 - 26 May
Charles Leclerc
-
GP CANADA
7 - 9 Jun
Max Verstappen
-
GP SPAIN
21 - 23 Jun
Max Verstappen
-
GP AUSTRIA
28 - 30 Jun
George Russell
-
GP GREAT BRITAIN
5 - 7 Jul
Lewis Hamilton
-
GP HUNGARY
19 - 21 Jul
Oscar Piastri
-
GP BELGIUM
26 - 28 Jul
Lewis Hamilton
-
GP NETHERLANDS
23 - 25 Aug
Lando Norris
-
GP ITALY
30 Aug - 1 Sep
Charles Leclerc
-
GP AZERBAIJAN
13 - 15 Sep
Oscar Piastri
-
GP SINGAPORE
20 - 22 Sep
Lando Norris
- GP USA 18 - 20 Oct
- GP MEXICO 25 - 27 Oct
- GP BRAZIL 1 - 3 Nov
- GP USA 22 - 24 Nov
- GP QATAR 29 Nov - 1 Dec