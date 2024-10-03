Hamilton reveals team-mate issues in ‘ruthless’ admission

Lewis Hamilton has discussed his journey to becoming a 'team player', after previously experiencing problems with his Formula 1 colleagues.

With just six races to go this season, the 39-year-old is edging closer to his Mercedes exit, as he gets set to embark on a new challenge at Ferrari.

F1 HEADLINES: Red Bull announce Perez release as F1 star RESIGNS

READ MORE: FIA issue official statement as race CANCELLED

The Brit clinched has six of his seven world titles with the Brackley-based squad, and has been an integral part of their success in the sport.

Any hopes of a fairytale ending, however, appear unlikely given his recent struggles to be competitive at the top of the order.

Lewis Hamilton will team up with Charles Leclerc at Ferrari next season

It's been a frustrating campaign for Lewis Hamilton and George Russell at Mercedes

Hamilton admits early F1 issues

It's been a challenging campaign for the former McLaren racer, who despite adding two race wins to his record-breaking tally, has cut a frustrated figure for much of the year.

Both he and team-mate George Russell have failed to build on their mid-season promise, with the pair a long way off the pace of McLaren, Red Bull and Ferrari since returning from the summer break.

Hamilton enjoys a positive relationship with his compatriot at Mercedes, but has admitted that he wasn't always the ideal team-mate in the early stages of his career.

READ MORE: Hamilton reveals long term health concerns

Lewis Hamilton believes he has matured significantly

Speaking to The Times, he reflected on his change in approach since making his breakthrough as a raw talent back in 2007.

“Honestly, right now I feel I’m healthier than I’ve ever been,” he said. “I’m in such a good place, physically and mentally.

"My reaction times are still quicker than the young guys - I think I’m a better driver than I was at 22.

"I was just young, energetic and ruthless, but no finesse, no balance. I didn’t know how to be a team player, how to be a leader.

"Being a good racing driver, it’s not just about being fast, it’s about being the most rounded.

"When I study the legends, they’re spread between small percentages, so it’s the whole package - what do they speak for, stand for? - that’s what I look at.

"I look to Ayrton Senna and Nelson Mandela, and those are the two people gelled together that I want to be.”

READ MORE: F1 team set to JOIN forces with rivals after bombshell ending statement

Related