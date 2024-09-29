Ricciardo reveals how Red Bull 'FORCED' key change
Ricciardo reveals how Red Bull 'FORCED' key change
Daniel Ricciardo has opened up about a key change that was 'forced' by former team Red Bull.
Ricciardo has recently been replaced by Liam Lawson at Visa Cash App RB for the final six races of the season, and likely the 2025 season.
F1 HEADLINES: Hamilton and Mercedes statement released as F1 team 'decide' shock 2025 driver lineup
READ MORE: Ricciardo given major F1 team 'OFFER' following brutal Red Bull axing
With not many other options on the table for Ricciardo, it's largely expected that the Australian will announce his retirement from the sport, although this has not yet been officially confirmed.
Ricciardo spent the majority of his career within the Red Bull family, claiming seven of his eight career victories with the Milton Keynes-based outfit.
Ricciardo admits Red Bull change
Ricciardo was promoted to the main Red Bull team back in 2014, partnering some of the greats of the sport during his time there, including Sebastian Vettel and Max Verstappen.
In his first season, Ricciardo got the better of Vettel by finishing ahead of him in the drivers' standings, despite Vettel being a four-time world champion.
Ricciardo claimed three race wins in a 2014 season that was dominated by Mercedes pair Lewis Hamilton and Nico Rosberg.
Now, Ricciardo has opened up about his early ventures into the sport, being signed by Red Bull at such a young age before being given an opportunity with sister team Toro Rosso (later AlphaTauri and VCARB), admitting that he was 'forced' into maturing during those early years.
"When I got into the sport and moved to Europe, I was – maybe some people would find it hard to believe – I was quite a shy, not the most confident individual, and I think I was also … just quite young and immature," Ricciardo admitted to CNN.
"So getting signed up by the Red Bull program when I was 18, having that responsibility, that pressure, all of that, it forced me to grow up.
"Yes, there is that pressure that comes with being in the Red Bull family, but I know that is what gets the most out of me. I think because I’m a fairly relaxed individual, sometimes I need a little bit of that to shake me up and say, 'Let’s go.'"
READ MORE: Ricciardo replacement hit with FIA PUNISHMENT
Related
Change your timezone:
Latest News
F1 team reveal DRS 'INSPECTION' amid FIA controversy
- 49 minutes ago
Ricciardo reveals how Red Bull 'FORCED' key change
- 1 hour ago
Shock Perez RETIREMENT talks given major update
- 2 hours ago
Hamilton reveals 'TERRIFYING' meeting with Wolff
- 3 hours ago
F1 star EXPOSES how Jos Verstappen ‘lost his s***’ at Max after race loss
- Today 19:26
Red Bull star issues APOLOGY following shock F1 retirement rumours
- Today 18:20
F1 Race Calendar 2024
-
GP JAPAN
5 - 7 Apr
Max Verstappen
-
GP CHINA
19 - 21 Apr
Max Verstappen
-
GP USA
3 - 5 May
Lando Norris
-
GP ITALY
17 - 19 May
Max Verstappen
-
GP MONACO
24 - 26 May
Charles Leclerc
-
GP CANADA
7 - 9 Jun
Max Verstappen
-
GP SPAIN
21 - 23 Jun
Max Verstappen
-
GP AUSTRIA
28 - 30 Jun
George Russell
-
GP GREAT BRITAIN
5 - 7 Jul
Lewis Hamilton
-
GP HUNGARY
19 - 21 Jul
Oscar Piastri
-
GP BELGIUM
26 - 28 Jul
Lewis Hamilton
-
GP NETHERLANDS
23 - 25 Aug
Lando Norris
-
GP ITALY
30 Aug - 1 Sep
Charles Leclerc
-
GP AZERBAIJAN
13 - 15 Sep
Oscar Piastri
-
GP SINGAPORE
20 - 22 Sep
Lando Norris
- GP USA 18 - 20 Oct
- GP MEXICO 25 - 27 Oct
- GP BRAZIL 1 - 3 Nov
- GP USA 22 - 24 Nov