Best Ricciardo F1 moment REVEALED in Verstappen and Vettel shock

Daniel Ricciardo's greatest Formula 1 moment has been revealed in a GPFans poll, with one moment above all claiming a huge victory.

Ricciardo's F1 career looks to be over, after it was announced that he would be replaced by Liam Lawson at Visa Cash App RB for the final six races of the 2024 season, and likely 2025 as well.

With no other viable options opening up for the Australian, this news may trigger his retirement, although this has not been officially confirmed.

If the 2024 season was his last in the sport, Ricciardo bows out with eight grand prix victories, three pole positions and 32 podium finishes.

Daniel Ricciardo's F1 career may be over

Daniel Ricciardo has been replaced by Liam Lawson at RB

What was the best moment of Ricciardo's career?

Ricciardo's time in F1 has featured five different teams (excluding team name changes), although seven of his eight race wins were earned with Red Bull.

The Australian left the Milton Keynes-based outfit in 2018, only to return to the grid in 2023 via their sister team, VCARB (then AlphaTauri), having had his contract at McLaren terminated at the end of the 2022 season.

At Red Bull, Ricciardo competed alongside some of the very best in the sport's history, in the form of Sebastian Vettel and Max Verstappen.

Four-time world champion Vettel didn't know what had hit him in 2014, when Ricciardo stepped up to the main Red Bull team and won three races, finishing above Vettel in the drivers' standings.

Likewise in 2017 during Verstappen's first full season with Red Bull, Ricciardo finished above the 61-time race winner, Verstappen's only team-mate defeat to date.

However, in a recent poll conducted by GPFans, these two seasons only finished second and third respectively in the battle to be Ricciardo's 'best F1 moment'.

Taking the top spot was his 2018 victory at the Monaco GP.with a huge 69 per cent share of the vote.

Daniel Ricciardo won the 2018 Monaco Grand Prix

Ricciardo's 2018 Monaco victory

In what was a tough final season with Red Bull, Ricciardo banished past demons to claim the most coveted grand prix victory of them all, holding off Vettel and Lewis Hamilton despite having power problems with his Red Bull.

A huge Red Bull error with a botched pit stop in 2016 had cost the Honey Badger a certain victory around the streets of Monaco, while 2017 saw him finish less than four seconds behind eventual winner Vettel.

However, in 2018 he put that all aside to claim his final victory in Red Bull colours, and jumped into the iconic swimming pool in celebration.

Honourable mentions from the GPFans poll included his stunning victory with McLaren at the 2021 Italian GP, and his performances at Renault, which boosted his stock as a driver even further.

