Horner's new racing team going great guns as Red Bull struggle

Christian Horner may be enduring a difficult campaign so far at Red Bull, but his other racing team are giving him plenty to celebrate in 2024.

The news comes just days after the Singapore Grand Prix, where the reigning Formula 1 constructors' champions fell further behind rivals McLaren in their bid to secure a third straight title.

F1 HEADLINES: Team boss makes shock Ricciardo admission as Audi miss chance to sign driver

READ MORE: Ricciardo reveals '$3.5 MILLION' payout behind major Red Bull decision

Horner's star pairing of Max Verstappen and Sergio Perez finished second and 10th respectively at the Marina Bay Circuit, as they looked to bounce back from a disastrous weekend in Azerbaijan on their last outing.

The result continued the duo's poor run of recent form, with Verstappen now having gone eight races without a victory, and his team-mate once again failing to meet expectations in one of the fastest cars on the grid.

Max Verstappen and Sergio Perez are in the midst of a poor run of form

McLaren's Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri are putting the pressure on Red Bull

Horners celebrate racing success

It's been uncharacteristically turbulent campaign for the Milton Keynes-based outfit on the track, while developments away from the circuit have dominated the headlines throughout the year.

In February, Horner found himself caught up in a scandal having been accused of inappropriate behaviour by a female colleague, before eventually being cleared of any wrongdoing following an internal investigation.

Then shortly after, the team was rocked by the news that design mastermind Adrian Newey was to resign from his position within the team, ending a long and highly successful partnership.

Further blows were delivered in the form of more key departures including the likes of as Jonathan Wheatley and Will Courtenay, who have opted to join Audi and McLaren respectively going into next season.

Yet Horner at least has reason to be optimistic away from the world of F1, according to the newly published reports.

Christian Horner and wife Geri own horse-racing firm OMBI Ltd

READ MORE: Cullen set for new scenery as racing star announces SPLIT

The 50-year-old, alongside wife Geri, own horse-racing firm OMBI Ltd, and the company has been going great guns.

The pair spent around £600,000 last year between biological assets, buildings and motor vehicles, and those investments seem to have paid dividends, with the company tripling their profits from the previous year from £69,000 to £220,000.

The couple own several race horses, named after a selection of tracks from Geri's solo career, including Lift Me Up and It's Raining Men.

The former won it's first win at Newbury last year, and could be set to feature at next year's Cheltenham Festival having missed out on the 2024 event.

READ MORE: McLaren sign Red Bull F1 talent in MAJOR swoop

Related