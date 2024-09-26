McLaren chief Brown reveals major breakthrough with Red Bull boss Horner

Rival Formula 1 bosses Zak Brown and Christian Horner have revealed a significant breakthrough has been made in their relationship.

The announcement comes just days after the Singapore Grand Prix, where Brown celebrated a double-podium finish for McLaren.

Drivers' championship contender Lando Norris finished ahead of Red Bull rival Max Verstappen at the Marina Bay Street Circuit, while the Brit's team-mate Oscar Piastri rounded off the top three.

The result extended McLaren's advantage over Red Bull at the top of the constructors' standings to 41 points with just six races remaining.

Lando Norris beat Max Verstappen and Oscar Piastri in Singapore

Daniel Ricciardo could have made his final F1 appearance

'Peace' between rivals restored

Despite Norris' impressive triumph, it was Daniel Ricciardo who generated much of the attention over the weekend.

The Visa Cash App RB driver is reportedly set to be replaced by Liam Lawson for the remainder of the season, and with his contract up at the end of 2024, has perhaps been seen for the final time in F1.

The Australian was determined to go out on a high on Sunday evening, and duly delivered by delivering the fastest lap of the race.

While his last-place finish meant he was ineligible to clinch the the bonus point, he did ensure that it didn't go the way of Norris, thus handing Verstappen an unexpected boost.

Norris and Verstappen are battling it out for the 2024 drivers' title

Speaking post-race, Brown and team principal Andrea Stella questioned the sporting integrity of the decision to allow Ricciardo to dent Norris' title ambitions, given that RB are owned by Red Bull.

Horner, meanwhile, brushed off the accusations of deliberate collaboration between the teams, but did admit he understood Brown's frustrations.

It has now been revealed that they soon put their differences to one side, as they shared a flight back to the UK after Sunday's event.

An image shared by Brown on social media even showed the pair sporting matching pyjamas as they settled in for the long trip home.

The caption alongside the image read: "Peace in F1 has been restored on flight home (where’s Netflix when you need them!) – but the battle will continue on track.

"What an awesome sport!"

Peace in F1 has been restored on flight home (where’s Netflix when you need them!) - but the battle will continue on track. What an awesome sport! pic.twitter.com/LBnr3jtkee — Zak Brown (@ZBrownCEO) September 23, 2024

